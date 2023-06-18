Declan Hannon ruled out of Limerick's All-Ireland semi-final

Hannon came off in the second half of last Sunday's Munster final win over Clare
Limerick's Declan Hannon ahead of the Munster Final

Sun, 18 Jun, 2023 - 22:35
John Fogarty

Limerick have confirmed they will be without their four-time All-Ireland winning captain Declan Hannon for their All-Ireland SHC semi-final on July 8.

Hannon came off in the second half of last Sunday's Munster final win over Clare in TUS Gaelic Grounds and wore a brace on his knee following the game.

A statement from Limerick tonight read: "Declan sustained a knee injury during last Sunday’s Munster Final that will rule him out for the All-Ireland semi-final in three weeks' time. 

"We wish him well in his recovery in the coming weeks and look forward to seeing him back on the field once again."

It is a considerable blow for John Kiely's side. The 30-year-old has been an ever-present for Limerick in the All-Ireland semi-final and final stages these past six seasons. 

Limerick are already without Seán Finn for the game following his cruciate tear against Clare in the round-robin game in April.

Latest

