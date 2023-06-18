Ballincollig complete great escape as Kiskeam relegated

Cork Senior Football League Round-Up

All of the drama was at the bottom of the table in Division 1 of the Cork Credit Unions Football league as the competition edged towards its conclusion over the weekend.

Douglas and Cill na Martra played out a 2-12 apiece draw in their delayed Round 8 encounter last Tuesday which meant that Nemo Rangers and St Finbarr’s were assured of their places in the final before the final round commenced. Ballincollig and Valley Rovers occupied the bottom two berths going into the weekend, but both sides had broken free by the time Sunday afternoon arrived.

Ballincollig completed their great escape after they recorded their third win in a row to seal a remarkable recovery. The Muskerry side were winless after six games before victories against Castlehaven and Kiskeam gave them a chance of survival going into their final game against St Finbarr’s. They just about got the job done as they edged the city side by 2-6 to 0-11.

Darren Murphy and Dara Dorgan got the all important goals, Liam O’Connell and Seán Kiely were amongst their point scorers while for the Barr’s, Reece McInerney top scored with 0-6 and Colm Barrett kicked 0-2.

Valley Rovers and Kiskeam met in Innishannon on Friday evening with both sides in need of a win to secure top-flight football for 2024, and for most of the evening it looked like Kiskeam would be the winners. They led by 0-7 to 0-6 at the break and by 1-10 to 0-9 with five minutes to go as Anthony Dennehy kicked 1-1, Maurice Casey 0-2, while Sean O’Sullivan and Daniel Fitzgearald also split the posts.

However, the Valleys found a way to turn things around as their talisman, Fiachra Lynch, kicked 1-2 in the final five minutes to turn a likely defeat into an important victory. The result relegated Kiskeam and pushed Valleys out of the bottom two. However, they’re still not safe as Carbery Rangers and Cill na Martra meet next weekend and a draw or a win for the West Cork side would condemn Valleys to relegation.

Nemo Rangers ensured they finished top of the pile after they defeated Éire Óg by 2-11 to 0-8. Paul Kerrigan turned on the style for Nemo, kicking 1-5, Barry Cripps struck for and Ross Corkery and James O’Donovan kicked 0-2 each . For Éire Óg, Brian Hurley kicked 0-4 and Hugh Murphy 0-2 as they finished comfortably in mid-table.

Finally, Castlehaven conceded the points to Douglas with the sides ending up in fourth and third spot respectively.

In Division 2 there was high drama as Clonakilty, Carrigaline, and Newcestown all went into the final round with a chance of making the final. Clon had given up their advantage as they lost to Béal Átha ‘n Ghaorthaidh by 3-12 to 0-12 in their delayed Round 8 game las Wednesday.

Carrigaline travelled to Newcestown and ensured they finished the campaign undefeated as they bested the home side by 1-9 to 0-10. A Luke Cooper Boyle goal just after half time proved to be the difference between the sides as Brian Coakley kicked 0-6 for Carrig. For Newcestown Tadhg Twomey kicked 0-4 and David Buckley 0-3.

That result meant a win for Clonakilty over Clyda Rovers would secure them a spot against Carrig in the final at their neighbours' expense. However, it was Clyda, with Paudie Kissane amongst she scorers and Aidan Walsh outstanding, who took the game to Clon as they led by 0-8 to 0-4 at the break. But Clon had the wind in the second half and 0-3 from Sean White and further scores Darragh Gough and Jonathan Leahy tied the scores at 0-10 each. Clon couldn’t force a winner though, and as a result, it will be Carrigaline against Newcestown in the final Béal Átha ‘n Ghaorthaidh finished their campaign with a 2-10 to 0-10 win over Kanturk with Donagh and Ben Seartan scoring the crucial goals for the Gaeltacht side. Ian Walsh and Grantis Bucinskas kicked 0-3 each for Kanturk but defeat sees the Duhallow side relegated to Division 3.

O’Donovan Rossa travelled east to face already-relegated Aghada and recorded a comfortable 1-20 to 0-12 win. Kevin Davis struck for the Skibb goal just before half time as David Shannon and Rory Byrne also scored heavily while for Aghada Diarmuid Byrne kicked 0-3 and Diarmuid Phelan 0-2.

St Michael’s took fourth spot as a result of their 1-11 to 1-8 win away to Fermoy. Tadhg Deasy was Michael’s main man with 1-4 as Liam O’Sullivan and Andrew Murphy kicked scores while Arlen Aherne kicked 1-2 for Fermoy.

The Division 3 final will be contested by Dohenys and Knocknagree while in Division 4 it will be Kilshannig v Newmarket.