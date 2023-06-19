'I think the big belief comes from beating a Division 1 team,' Cleary insists

John Cleary had several reasons to be cheerful. The final quarter comeback, the bench contribution, the victory, the size of the victory, and the home preliminary quarter-final it secured.

But right up there in that long list was beating Division 1 opposition. Sunday’s victory was only Cork’s third time to do so in the past 12 years. The previous two were Munster semi-finals against Kerry in 2012 and ‘20.

“All it does is take us to another round,” Cleary began. “I think the big belief comes from beating a Division 1 team. We needed to do that and there were a lot of doubters there – and maybe we hadn’t done anything to deserve the plaudits.

“This is another little step on the journey and eventually we’d hope that Cork football would be getting into quarter-finals and semi-finals on a regular basis. But look, that’s a long way away yet.”

Perhaps, but a starting point on the road to being regulars at the business end of the championships is afternoons like Sunday. On that front, Cleary wasn’t going to downplay the significance of overcoming the League champions.

“We knew that we couldn't get to the next level until we, first of all, beat a Division 1 team once, and then maybe try to start doing it on a regular basis. It's only then that we'll really see if we're making progress up along the line.

“We did need to get a Division 1 scalp under our belts. That's what we came in here fully prepared to try and do. It's onwards and upwards now, hopefully. But we're not fools either. This won't just happen overnight.”

When Tommy Conroy goaled on 56 minutes to move Mayo six clear, Cleary knew his team would not go meekly. Where he was less certain was whether his charges were capable of reeling in a six-point deficit.

“I did feel, looking at the pitch, that Mayo were tiring a little bit and we got great impetus from the bench.

“Sometimes, when you’re that much up, you retreat a lot and I could see their sideline trying to get them up the field. There were holes there.

“Colm O’Callaghan made a massive run for the penalty. We were only three points behind then and there were ten minutes left. We kept driving and we were hoping to get a draw or get over the line, but the icing on the cake was to get a three-point win. Maybe we’d have been heading up north next weekend if we didn’t get that.

“We’ll dust ourselves down now and next weekend will come fairly fast.”

Between now and then, Cleary and his management have a call to make on Steven Sherlock. Promotion for the game-winning sub, or do they seek the same penetrating bench impact?

“Steven is a class player. It's how we can use him and how he can contribute to the panel and the group that's very important.

“All I asked of every fella this morning was to do their job, whatever job they had to do - it might be one minute, it might be 70 minutes - and that's what they did. That's all we can ask any day. They left it all out there in the end.”