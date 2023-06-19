'I think the big belief comes from beating a Division 1 team,' Cleary insists

When Tommy Conroy goaled on 56 minutes to move Mayo six clear, Cleary knew his team would not go meekly.
'I think the big belief comes from beating a Division 1 team,' Cleary insists

MASSIVE SCALP: Cork manager John Cleary celebrates with physio Brian O'Connell after the game. Pic: ©INPHO/Evan Treacy

Mon, 19 Jun, 2023 - 08:10
Eoghan Cormican

John Cleary had several reasons to be cheerful. The final quarter comeback, the bench contribution, the victory, the size of the victory, and the home preliminary quarter-final it secured.

But right up there in that long list was beating Division 1 opposition. Sunday’s victory was only Cork’s third time to do so in the past 12 years. The previous two were Munster semi-finals against Kerry in 2012 and ‘20.

“All it does is take us to another round,” Cleary began. “I think the big belief comes from beating a Division 1 team. We needed to do that and there were a lot of doubters there – and maybe we hadn’t done anything to deserve the plaudits.

“This is another little step on the journey and eventually we’d hope that Cork football would be getting into quarter-finals and semi-finals on a regular basis. But look, that’s a long way away yet.”

Perhaps, but a starting point on the road to being regulars at the business end of the championships is afternoons like Sunday. On that front, Cleary wasn’t going to downplay the significance of overcoming the League champions.

“We knew that we couldn't get to the next level until we, first of all, beat a Division 1 team once, and then maybe try to start doing it on a regular basis. It's only then that we'll really see if we're making progress up along the line.

“We did need to get a Division 1 scalp under our belts. That's what we came in here fully prepared to try and do. It's onwards and upwards now, hopefully. But we're not fools either. This won't just happen overnight.” 

When Tommy Conroy goaled on 56 minutes to move Mayo six clear, Cleary knew his team would not go meekly. Where he was less certain was whether his charges were capable of reeling in a six-point deficit.

“I did feel, looking at the pitch, that Mayo were tiring a little bit and we got great impetus from the bench.

“Sometimes, when you’re that much up, you retreat a lot and I could see their sideline trying to get them up the field. There were holes there.

“Colm O’Callaghan made a massive run for the penalty. We were only three points behind then and there were ten minutes left. We kept driving and we were hoping to get a draw or get over the line, but the icing on the cake was to get a three-point win. Maybe we’d have been heading up north next weekend if we didn’t get that.

“We’ll dust ourselves down now and next weekend will come fairly fast.” 

Between now and then, Cleary and his management have a call to make on Steven Sherlock. Promotion for the game-winning sub, or do they seek the same penetrating bench impact?

“Steven is a class player. It's how we can use him and how he can contribute to the panel and the group that's very important.

“All I asked of every fella this morning was to do their job, whatever job they had to do - it might be one minute, it might be 70 minutes - and that's what they did. That's all we can ask any day. They left it all out there in the end.”

More in this section

John Heslin reacts at the final whistle 17/6/2023 Game of inches as Tyrone survive late scare to stay alive
Kerry v Louth - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 3 Cork's Mayo scalp no surprise to Kerry boss Jack O'Connor 
Carlow v Dublin - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Preliminary Quarter-Final Donoghue: "For us, it is amassing experience in big knock-out games"
<p>Limerick's Declan Hannon ahead of the Munster Final</p>

Declan Hannon ruled out of Limerick's All-Ireland semi-final

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd