Gallen elated as Donegal bounce back in spectacular style

Donegal 0-19 Monaghan 0-17

Donegal’s turbulent season seemed doomed to end in ruins, but the indomitable spirit of stubborn men reared amid the rugged beauty of Tir Chonaill has dictated otherwise.

A team in freefall following the departure of their manager and relegation to Division Two of the Allianz League, set against the backdrop of a coaching academy crisis that sparked intervention from Croke Park, appeared to be going nowhere but further downward.

But the spiral has turned, and suddenly an air of optimism hangs over the Hills following this defiant rebound, a battling but stylish victory over a fancied Monaghan side that secures second place in their round-robin group and home advantage for the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final.

Monaghan arrived in Omagh, the scene of their Ulster Championship triumph over Tyrone just a few weeks ago, confident they could add to the woes of the men from the north-west.

However, fearless Donegal, buoyed by a decent showing against Derry, drew strength from a deeply-held sense of pride and found expression from the hurt and disdain that had pursued them relentlessly along a troubled path.

It was through a resurgent first-half performance that they hammered home the message that they remain relevant to this year’s All-Ireland Championship.

“We had a bumpy start of course, but our main focus now is championship,” said full-forward Oisín Gallen, who contributed five points.

“We didn’t fare well in Ulster, but we have regrouped and we have fairly come together.

“We looked a different team from what we were, the way we were playing, and we’re just looking to keep the ball rolling.

“Now have a home preliminary quarter-final to look forward to next week in MacCumhaill Park, which is class.”

Gallen has been a revelation since finally emerging from a catalogue of injuries, following up a man-of-the-match display against Derry with another stylish showing up front.

“I’m feeling good, feeling good going into every game. I’m just trying to help the team out with our attacking play.

“We all dug in in the first half, we were sharp, we were very good attacking-wise.

“It kinda dropped a bit in the second half a bit, but we did enough to get over the line, so we’re happy.”

Monaghan veteran Darren Hughes admitted that Donegal’s highly-charged performance didn’t surprise him.

“They didn’t do anything that we didn’t expect them to. They still have good players all over the field, no matter what was going on in the background,” he said.

“We prepared as well as we could, but we just gave them too much of a head start in the first half.

“We didn’t play well enough, and Donegal were the better team on the day.”

Monaghan led briefly during a fast-moving first half as Gary Mohan edged them ahead, but for the most part their leaky defence was vulnerable to the powerful running of Jamie Brennan and Daire O Baoill, who made a number of line-breaking surges.

O’Baoill was the creator of a number of scoring chances, and picked off three points himself, with Ciarán Thompson and Conor O’Donnell also raising white flags.

The Farney men kept in touch through Micheal Bannigan, Jack McCarron, and Mohan, while Ryan O’Toole kept close tabs on talented front man Oisin Gallen, who manged just one point from play in that opening period.

A late flourish of scores from Thompson, Gallen, and Caolan McGonagle sent Donegal in with a 0-13 to 0-9 lead, all but two of their points having come from play.

The elegant Gallen stretched the advantage to six, and now the game was being played on their terms, with Monaghan chasing a cause that was growing more desperate by the minute.

Manager Vinny Corey sent for Conor McManus, but he was unable to produce the magic that would turn the tide back, although McCarron did flash over a trio of points to claw it back to three with 10 minute to play.

Goalkeeper Rory Beggan joined the increasingly desperate attacking effort, and was almost punished, notably when O’Donnell broke clear from a turnover and opted to take his point rather than target the gaping goalmouth.

With Eoghan Ban Gallagher an assured figure at the heart of a defiant defence and deep-lying midfielder Hugh McFadden providing further resistance at the back as a willing aide to full-back Brendan McCole, they gave away little in the frantic closing 10 minutes that saw Monaghan close it to two, but fall short, to now face the jeopardy of a perilous away trip for next week’s eliminator.

Scorers for Donegal: O Gallen 0-5 (3f), C Thompson (1f), D O Baoill, C O’Donnell 0-3 each, J Brennan 0-2 (1f), C McGonagle, O Doherty, S Patton (f) 0-1 each.

Scorers for Monaghan: J McCarron 0-5 (3f, 1m), G Mohan 0-3 (1m), D Hughes, C Boyle, M Bannigan 0-2 each, R McAnespie, S O’Hanlon, C McManus (f) 0-1 each.

DONEGAL: S Patton; M Curran, B McCole, C McColgan; C Ward, E Ban Gallagher, S McMenamin; C McGonagle, H McFadden; D O Baoill, J Brennan, C Thompson; O Doherty, O Gallen, C O’Donnell.

Subs: J Ross Boyle for Ward (47), P McBrearty for Gallen (55), R O’Donnell for O Baoil (59), L McGlynn for O’Donnell (72)

MONAGHAN: R Beggan; R O’Toole, K Duffy, R Wylie; K O’Connell, C Boyle, C McCarthy; K Gallagher, K Lavelle; S O’Hanlon, M Bannigan, R McAnespie; J McCarron, G Mohan, D Hughes.

Subs: C McManus for Gallagher (41), S Carey for Lavelle (47), K Hughes for D Hughes (58), C Lennon for O’Connell (59), F Hughes for McCarron (67)

Referee: L Devenney (Mayo).