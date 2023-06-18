Royals command attention as Tailteann hopes grow

Tailteann Cup: Meath 2-23 Wexford 0-12

Colm O'Rourke reckons his young Meath group turned a significant corner with Saturday's Tailteann Cup win over Down, freeing them to push on and deliver their 'best performance since we took over'.

O'Rourke described the 17-point demolition of Wexford, a fortnight after the narrow group win over Down, as the Royals best in a long time at Pairc Tailteann with man of the match James McEntee firing 0-6 from play.

McEntee, a medical doctor who spent last week working nights in a hospital, missed the National League and Leinster championship to focus on his fitness and looks a different player since returning.

Jordan Morris struck 0-6 too, bringing his tournament takings to 2-15 and leaving him on the cusp of a Tailteann Cup All-Star.

There were strong displays too from newcomer and goalscorer Aaron Lynch, experienced defender Padraic Harnan and Mathew Costello while substitute Cathal Hickey struck the second goal late on.

"It was our best performance probably since we took over and maybe the best performance in the first 20 minutes that we have seen in Navan in quite a while," said O'Rourke. "I think we saw a very good performance coming. I think the Down game marked a fork in the road for us and since that Down game, and the way we won it, the training has gone really, really well and fellas have applied themselves.

"They've applied themselves all year but you could see that there was a bit of a pep in the step after the Down win."

Down, despite that two-point defeat to Meath, have been installed as tournament favourites ahead of Meath following their win over 2022 finalists Cavan.

O'Rourke remains confident and said he isn't bothered who they face next weekend at Croke Park with Meath's long-ball game coming along nicely.

"Earlier in the league we had worked well with the long ball," he said. "By the time the league finished we were back to a short-passing game. We weren't kicking very much at all. We've concentrated a good bit on that in training. It seems to work out well.

"The other side of it is that we were playing in the second division this year - Wexford were playing in the fourth division. So we should have been winning this game on all known form anyway."

Meath built on their 1-12 to 0-3 half-time lead with a series of second-half points from McEntee and his replacement Daithi McGowan, who struck 0-3, while Hickey added the second goal in stoppage time.

Scorers for Meath: J Morris (0-1 mark), J McEntee (0-6 each); A Lynch (1-2); M Costello (0-4, 2 frees); C Hickey (1-0); D McGowan (0-3); J Flynn, E Frayne (0-1 each).

Scorers for Wexford: E Nolan, M Rossiter (0-2f), B Brosnan (0-2f) (0-2 each); G Malone, L Coleman, P Hughes, J Bealin, R Waters, E Porter (0-1 each).

MEATH: S Brennan; H O'Higgins, R Ryan, A O'Neill; D Keogan, P Harnan, S Coffey; J Flynn, C Gray; J O'Connor, J McEntee, C Hickey; J Morris, M Costello, A Lynch.

Subs: D Lenihan for Lynch (h/t); D McGowan for McEntee (48); C Caulfield for Keogan (49); C O'Sullivan for Flynn (51); E Frayne for O'Connor (59).

WEXFORD: D Brooks; B Cushe, E Porter, C Carty; G Malone, D Furlong, B Molloy; L Coleman, N Hughes; P Hughes, A Tobin, K O'Grady; R Brooks, M Rossiter, E Nolan.

Subs: R Waters for O'Grady and B Brosnan for R Brooks (49); C Hughes for Tobin (55); C Walsh for D Furlong (59); J Bealin for Nolan (65).

Referee: B Griffin (Kerry).