Kildare edge out Rossies to claim 'home' tie next time out

KILDARE 1-16

ROSCOMMON 1-15

An additional-time mark by Kevin Feely sealed Kildare a “home” All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-final next weekend at the expense of their opponents Roscommon.

In front of a 7,058 crowd in Glenisk O’Connor Park, Feely sent over his third mark of the afternoon after he leaped high to retrieve a Daniel Flynn pass and curled over the following kick.

With Newbridge’s St Conleth’s Park unavailable due to redevelopment work, where Kildare will elect to play their last 12 game is the question. UPMC Nowlan Park hosted their home group game against Dublin earlier this month but their following there was poor and they lost heavily.

Down 1-4 to 1-6 at half-time largely down to their indiscipline, Kildare hit four points without response in six minutes to lead by two points in the 54th minute. However, Roscommon struck three of their own to go one ahead on the hour mark.

The sides were level a further three times, Feely’s second mark restoring parity in the 67th minute, when Ben McCormack sent over his third point of the second half two minutes later. A lovely Enda Smith point came next before Feely’s telling intervention.

Kildare were by far the better team in the opening quarter, going into a 1-3 to 0-1 after the 12th minute when Alex Beirne met the ball sweetly before catching it to beat Conor Carroll. Darragh Kirwan had dummied beautifully to initiate the move and Kevin Flynn’s flick into Beirne was just as sharp.

The margin was still five points when Beirne was adjudged to have pulled down Cian McKeon in the 17th minute although the evidence was questionable. What was just as dubious was two Kildare players going down holding their heads upon a ball going out of play a minute later. Referee Martin McNally booked one of them, Shea Ryan, for his behaviour.

Kildare lost another man to a black card in the 22nd minute and there was no doubt about Ryan Houlihan’s foul being one of the prescribed cynical fouls on Ben O’Carroll. Ciaráin Murtagh converted the resultant free and Roscommon began to make their numerical advantage tell.

By the time Houlihan returned to the field, Roscommon had outscored Kildare 1-3 to no score, their equalising goal coming in the 28th minute. Eoin Doyle was dispossessed by Diarmuid Murtagh and he supplied Enda Smith to finish under Mark Donnellan.

Although, Daniel Flynn was denied a legitimate mark in the 30th minute, Kildare's barren spell extended from Beirne’s point to half-time. Dylan Ruane and Cian McKeon sent over the last points of the half.

Scorers for Kildare: A. Beirne (1-2); N. Flynn (3 frees), K Feely (3 marks, 1 free) (0-4 each); B. McCormack (0-3): D. Flynn, D. Kirwan (0-1, mark each); K. O’Callaghan (0-1).

Scorers for Roscommon: E. Smith (1-3); C. Murtagh (0-4, 3 frees); C. McKeon (0-3, 1 mark); D. Murtagh (free), D. Ruane, N. Daly, D. Smith (free), B. O’Carroll (0-1 each).

KILDARE: M. Donnellan; R. Houlihan, S. Ryan, E. Doyle; D. Hyland, K. Flynn, J. Sargent; K. Feely, K. O’Callaghan; P. McDermott, A. Beirne, N. Flynn; D. Flynn (c), D. Kirwan, B. McCormack.

Subs for Kildare: D. Malone for R. Houlihan (inj 45); T. Archbold for A. Beirne (55); H. O’Neill for E. Doyle (65); P. Cribbin for P. McDermott (70).

Black cards: A. Beirne (17-28); R. Houlihan (21-32).

ROSCOMMON: C. Carroll; D. Ruane, C. Walsh, B. Stack (c); D. Murray, N. Daly, E. McCormack; E. Nolan, E. Smith (c); C. Murtagh, C. McKeon, C. Daly; D. Smith, B. O’Carroll, D. Murtagh.

Subs for Roscommon: C. Lennon for C. Daly (23); C. Hussey for C. Walsh (44); D. Cregg for D. Murtagh (59); N. Gilroy for D. Smith (61); R. Hughes for E. Nolan (70).

Referee: M. McNally (Monaghan).