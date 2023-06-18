Sheehan thrilled with Laois character

Tailteann Cup quarter-final: Limerick 0-14 Laois 1-14

With their season hanging by a thread just two weeks ago against London, Laois needed a late Niall Corbet point to avoid the trap door and elimination at the group stages of the Tailteann Cup. Once more, on Saturday, the O’Moore County were staring at elimination when trailing by five points, having conceded eight points to a dominant Limerick.

Those scores, four either side of the interval, came in the dry and the wet, as the thunder and lightning threatened to spoil a superb clash between sides who started 2023 two league divisions apart.

Again, like in Parnell Park, Billy Sheehan’s men came up with the solutions, to the tune of 1-5, while also closing the back door to deny fellow Tralee native, Mark Fitzgerald who was in the Limerick Bainisteoir bib.

“The boys stuck in there. I think at the start of the second half, we’d been 0-9 0-6 up and then we went 0-14 0-9 down. During that period, we’d I think seven opportunities that we missed plus another four kick passes where we’d overloads, and we made the wrong decisions. It wasn’t as if we weren’t creating chances.

"Limerick did take their opportunities, and fair play to them, they put themselves in the position. But like against Longford, and London, our boys stuck in there and managed to get their just rewards at the end”, explained Sheehan.

“Against London, we seemed dead and buried, but now all of a sudden that point by Niall Corbet is probably one of the main reasons we are going to Croke Park. Against Fermanagh, we went behind in the second half and the boys stuck in there, it is a good trait to have. A lot of those results went the other way earlier in the year.

“I’m thrilled for the boys, they give up their lives, they do what they are told. You’ve got to enjoy winning as well. I probably did that a bit during my own career, I regret it in a way, I probably didn’t enjoy it, you know? I mean just wanted to focus on the next game, put my head down. I didn’t really enjoy winning and you learn from that yourself. I’m delighted the boys enjoy getting the few wins.

“The top five seeded teams in the competition were Meath, Cavan, Limerick, Fermanagh and Offaly. The only one we haven’t played are Meath and in those games we’ve won two, drawn one and lost one. The boys have acquitted themselves well. We’ve just got to go up to Croke Park and be ready to go”.

All this came while his players bounced to the loud music within their dressing room at the Gaelic Grounds. For Fitzgerald and Limerick, it was a missed opportunity, the scores dried up after missing a handful of great goal openings. “I’m gutted, you know? I counted four of five really good (goal) chances. If you stuck maybe two of them you are home and hosed”, said Fitzgerald.

Asked what went wrong, the interim boss was short of concrete answers.

“I don’t know, I don’t know. We were trying to keep the scoreboard ticking over and we stopped doing that and we started to get a bit withdrawn. It’s a game we should have won really, end of story.”

Scorers for Limerick: J Naughton (0-5. 4 frees, 1 mark); H Bourke (0-4, 1 mark); C Sheehan (0-2); C Downes, B Coleman, B Donovan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Laois: M Barry (0-4, 0-1 free); C Murphy (1-1, 1 mark); E O’Carroll (0-3, 0-1 free, 0-1 mark); P O’Sullivan (0-2); K Lillis, J Finn, K Roche (45) (0-1 each).

LIMERICK: D O’Sullivan; J Liston, S O’Dea, M Donovan; B Coleman, I Corbett, P Maher; C Downes, C Fahy; C Sheehan, B Donovan, C McSweeney; J Naughton, H Bourke, D Murray.

Subs: D Connolly for Liston (temp – 33 - ht), R Bourke for Murray (ht), T McCarthy for Maher (46), A Enright for Downes (59), D Lyons for Liston (70), T Griffin for McSweeney (75).

LAOIS: K Roche; S Greene, A Mohan, R Pigott; P Kirwan, M Timmons, P O’Sullivan; K Lillis, Damon Larkin; C Murphy, P Kingston, J Finn; M Barry, E O’Carroll, E Lowry.

Subs: N Corbet for Kingston (45), K Swayne for Finn (47), S O’Flynn for Kirwan (55), B Daly for Lowry (61), D O’Connor for O’Carroll (71).

Referee: T Murphy (Galway)