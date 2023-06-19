'We’ve came a hard route' - Ciaran Meenagh satisfied as Derry reach last eight 

Derry 1-19

Clare 1-13

Derry avoided this morning’s draw for the preliminary quarter-finals with victory over Clare after a rampant third quarter saw them out the gap in Longford on Saturday night.

With word of Donegal’s control filtering through from Omagh, any score difference permutations were wiped off the table. Any sort of win would do the Ulster champions to clinch the top spot they were fully focussed on.

The Oakleafers now have a week off before entering the last eight in the race for Sam Maguire.

On the day Colm Collins stepped down as Banner boss, the sides were level four times in the first half and they were wedged tight at half-time, 0-9 to 1-6, with Emmett McMahon’s 22nd-minute goal the key score after Derry’s control early on.

Derry outscored Clare 1-6 to 0-1 in the game-defining third quarter that saw them have more vigour with Benny Heron’s first goal of the season cementing his side’s dominance.

“Teams of the quality of Derry will punish you when you make mistakes,” Collins said of the game, later confirming his resignation after addressing the squad in the bowels of Pearse Park.

“We did make mistakes and I thought that quarter after half time was what killed us.”

Chrissy McKaigue was rested with Derry manager Ciaran Meenagh indicating the former skipper would be “good to go” for the quarter-finals.

Shane McGuigan nosed Derry ahead before goalkeeper Odhrán Lynch landed one of two first-half points to settle them into the game.

McMahon opened Clare’s account in the ninth minute but Derry continued their dominance. They closed down Ryan’s long kick-outs over the top and were tigerish in the tackle as the Banner carried the ball into contact.

Ethan Doherty and McGuigan added scores as Derry threatened to break clear. The Oakleafers led 0-5 to 0-3 when goalkeeper Stephen Ryan threw a leg at Niall Loughlin’s shot after being played through by Ethan Doherty.

Derry hit six first-half wides and lacked the composure their early dominance would’ve justified.

It was a more clinical and revved up Derry after the break. A foul on Ciaran McFaul saw Loughlin dissect the posts before Paul Cassidy and McGuigan points set Derry into their groove.

Derry maintained their high press around midfield and rode their luck at times with Clare not having the potent pass to hurt the Oaks over the top.

Paul Cassidy, McGuigan and Loughlin extended Derry’s lead with Clare still probing on the break.

Jamie Malone kicked two fine efforts with substitutes Mark McInerney and Micheál Garry keeping the scoreboard ticking over. But Clare needed a second goal that never really looked like materialising.

In a tempestuous conclusion – that saw a litany of Clare cards - Conor Glass was forced off as a precaution after a heavy challenge by Darragh Bohannon that incensed Derry’s travelling faithful in paltry attendance.

“We are very, very happy to be the first team into the (quarter-final) draw… we’ve came a hard route,” Meenagh said.

He feels every team will have a different look on the benefits and disadvantages of finishing in top spot. For some, the extra game can make their season.

“We went back into a round robin group where we played Monaghan again and we played Donegal in Ballybofey in another Ulster derby,” he said.

“We have played a team (Clare) for the fourth time in 14 or 15 months and that is very, very difficult. For us, it was important, we felt, to have the extra week off.”

Scorers for Derry: S McGuigan (0-8, 0-4 frees), Paul Cassidy (0-3), N Loughlin (0-3, 1f), B Heron (1-0), O Lynch (0-2), G McKinless (0-2), E Doherty (0-1)

Scorers for Clare: E McMahon (1-6, 0-6 frees), J Malone (0-3), M McInerney (0-1), D Bohannon (0-1) D Walsh (0-1), M Garry (0-1)

Derry: O Lynch; P McGrogan, E McEvoy, C McCluskey; G McKinless, C Doherty, Padraig Cassidy,; C Glass, B Rogers; B Heron, Paul Cassidy, E Doherty; C McFaul, S McGuigan, N Loughlin Subs: N Toner for Padraig Cassidy (48), B McCarron for C McFaul (57), S Downey for B Heron (60), P McNeill for C Glass (67), D Cassidy for E McEvoy (72)

Yellow card: C Glass (63)

Clare: S Ryan; R Lanigan, C Russell, M Doherty; A Sweeney, P Lillis, C Rouine; C O'Connor, D Bohannon; D Walsh, E McMahon, J Malone; B McNamara, K Sexton, P Collins Subs: M Garry for C Rouine (HT), A Griffin for C O’Connor (52), I Ugweru for A Sweeney (53), M McInerny for K Sexton (53), D O’Neill for D Bohannon (67) Yellow cards: C Rouine (30), C O’Connor (40), K Sexton (43), C Russell (56), M Garry (57), D Bohannon (66)

Referee: S Hurson (Tyrone)