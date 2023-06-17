Derry see off Clare to power into quarter-final

All-Ireland SFC Group 4: Derry 1-19 Clare 1-13

Ulster champions Derry advanced straight to the All-Ireland quarter-finals after topping their group with victory Clare on Saturday evening in Longford.

It was the last game in charge for Banner boss Colm Collins who stepped down, telling his players afterwards in an emotional and tearful send-off.

Victory now gives Ciaran Meenagh’s side a week off before entering the last eight of the race for Sam Maguire.

The sides were level four times in the first half and they were wedged tight at half-time, 0-9 to 1-6, with Emmett McMahon’s 22nd-minute goal the key score after Derry’s control early on.

Shane McGuigan nosed Derry ahead before goalkeeper Odhrán Lynch landed one for two first-half points to settle them into the game.

McMahon opened Clare’s account in the ninth minute but Derry continued their dominance. They closed down Ryan’s long kick-outs over the top and were tigerish in the tackle as the Banner carried the hall into contact.

Ethan Doherty and McGuigan added scores as Derry threatened to break clear. The Oakleafers led 0-5 to 0-3 when goalkeeper Stephen Ryan threw a leg at Niall Loughlin’s shot after being played through by Ethan Doherty.

Derry had another opening but a failed attack led to a turnover and when Clare counter-attacked McMahon dummied Lynch before slotting beyond the despairing dive of Conor Doherty on the line and into the corner of the net.

Lynch and McGuigan hit points but Clare were always able to stay in the game with McMahon (2) and Daniel Walsh.

Derry hit six first-half wides and lacked the composure their early dominance would’ve justified.

It was a more clinical and revved up Derry after the break. A foul on Ciaran McFaul saw Loughlin dissected the posts before Paul Cassidy and McGuigan set Derry into their groove.

Derry maintained their high press around midfield and rode their luck at times with Clare not having the potent pass to hurt the Oaks over the top.

Paul Cassidy, McGuigan and Niall Loughlin extended Derry’s lead with Clare still probing on the break.

Jamie Malone kicked two fine efforts with substitutes Mark McInerney and Micheál Garry keeping the scoreboard ticking over. But Clare needed a second goal that never really looked like materialsing.

In a tempestuous conclusion – that saw a litany of cards - Conor Glass was forced off after a heavy challenge by Darragh Bohannon that incensed Derry’s travelling faithful in the paltry attendance but it was Derry who saw out time as comfortable winners.

The draw for the preliminary quarter-finals and the Tailteann Cup will take place live at 8.30am on RTÉ Radio 1’s Monday Ireland programme.

Scorers for Derry: S McGuigan (0-8, 0-4 frees), Paul Cassidy (0-3), N Loughlin (0-3, 1f), B Heron (1-0), O Lynch (0-2), G McKinless (0-2), E Doherty (0-1)

Scorers for Clare: E McMahon (1-6, 0-6f), J Malone (0-3), M McInerney (0-1), D Bohannon (0-1) D Walsh (0-1), M Garry (0-1)

DERRY: O Lynch; Padraig Cassidy, E McEvoy, C McCluskey; C Doherty, G McKinless, P McGrogan; C Glass, B Rogers; B Heron, Paul Cassidy, E Doherty; C McFaul, S McGuigan, N Loughlin

Subs: N Toner for Padraig Cassidy (48), B McCarron for C McFaul (57), S Downey for B Heron (60), P McNeill for C Glass (67), D Cassidy for E McEvoy (72)

Yellow card: C Glass (63)

CLARE: S Ryan; R Lanigan, C Russell, M Doherty; A Sweeney, P Lillis, C Rouine; C O'Connor, D Bohannon; D Walsh, E McMahon, J Malone; B McNamara, K Sexton, P Collins

Subs: M Garry for C Rouine (HT), A Griffin for C O’Connor (52), I Ugweru for A Sweeney (53), M McInerny for K Sexton (53), D O’Neill for D Bohannon (67)

Yellow cards: C Rouine (30), C O’Connor (40), K Sexton (43), C Russell (56), M Garry (57), D Bohannon (66)

Referee: S Hurson (Tyrone)