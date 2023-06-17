Colm Collins ends decade in charge of Clare footballers

His side were defeated 1-19 to 1-13 by Derry today in Longford,
Clare manager Colm Collins during the All-Ireland Senior Championship clash with Derry at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford  

Sat, 17 Jun, 2023 - 20:33
John Fogarty

Gaelic football’s longest serving inter-county senior football manager Colm Collins has stepped down as Clare boss after 10 seasons at the helm.

In a statement issued by Clare GAA following this evening’s All-Ireland group defeat to Derry, Collins confirmed he would not be continuing in the position.

Collins, who guided Clare to this year’s Munster final after their seven consecutive season stint in Division 2 came to an end, informed the players and management team of his decision in Longford and explained “that the time had come to pass the baton to someone new.” 

Clare chairman Kieran Keating said: "Colm Collins has been an effective and steady hand at the helm of Clare Football for a decade, consistently raising standards in a calm and efficient manner and always advocating strongly for what was best for Clare Football.

“I would like to express the sincere thanks of Clare County Board on behalf of all in Clare GAA for all Colm has done for us and undoubtedly leaving Clare Football in a stronger position than when he took charge".

Clare GAA Head of Operations Deirdre Murphy remarked: "We are so appreciative to Colm for the time, energy and effort he has put into Clare Senior Footballers over the last decade. Colm's longevity and consistency in pushing Clare football forward and in creating an environment where Clare players worked extremely hard to maximise their potential is a mark of the man.

“We thank him sincerely and are sure he will continue to be an important presence in Clare Football".

