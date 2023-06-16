Same again for Cork but Corbett returns to panel 

Cork have at least named the same 15 that lost out to Kerry for Sunday’s Sam Maguire Group 1 final round game against Mayo in TUS Gaelic Grounds.
John Cleary has announced he will be sticking with his guns for the game where Cork could yet qualify automatically for the All-Ireland quarter-finals should they win and Kerry fail to beat Louth in Portlaoise.
Cleary is able to call on Conor Corbett again and the Clyda Rovers man is included among the substitutes along with Steven Sherlock.
Kevin Flahive and Blake Murphy aren’t in the 26-man matchday squad and are replaced by Corbett and Tommy Walsh.
M.A Martin; M. Shanley, R. Maguire, K. O’Donovan; L. Fahy, D. O’Mahony, M. Taylor; C. O’Callaghan, I. Maguire; B. O’Driscoll, R. Deane, K. O’Hanlon; S. Powter, B. Hurley (c), C. Jones.
P. Doyle, C. Kiely, T. Clancy, T. Walsh, P. Walsh, E. McSweeney, C. Corbett, J. O’Rourke, M. Cronin, S. Sherlock, F. Herlihy.