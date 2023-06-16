Same again for Cork but Corbett returns to panel 

Cork have named the same 15 that lost out to Kerry for Sunday’s clash with Louth
Same again for Cork but Corbett returns to panel 

RETURN: Conor Corbett of Cork. Pic: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Fri, 16 Jun, 2023 - 09:30
John Fogarty

Cork have at least named the same 15 that lost out to Kerry for Sunday’s Sam Maguire Group 1 final round game against Mayo in TUS Gaelic Grounds.

John Cleary has announced he will be sticking with his guns for the game where Cork could yet qualify automatically for the All-Ireland quarter-finals should they win and Kerry fail to beat Louth in Portlaoise.

Cleary is able to call on Conor Corbett again and the Clyda Rovers man is included among the substitutes along with Steven Sherlock.

Kevin Flahive and Blake Murphy aren’t in the 26-man matchday squad and are replaced by Corbett and Tommy Walsh.

CORK (SFC v Mayo): M.A Martin; M. Shanley, R. Maguire, K. O’Donovan; L. Fahy, D. O’Mahony, M. Taylor; C. O’Callaghan, I. Maguire; B. O’Driscoll, R. Deane, K. O’Hanlon; S. Powter, B. Hurley (c), C. Jones. 

Subs: P. Doyle, C. Kiely, T. Clancy, T. Walsh, P. Walsh, E. McSweeney, C. Corbett, J. O’Rourke, M. Cronin, S. Sherlock, F. Herlihy.

More in this section

Mayo v Cork - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final No fear for either side in clash of Mayo and Cork, says Kerrigan
Breen the one Kerry change for Louth clash Breen the one Kerry change for Louth clash
AFL Rd 14 - Port Adelaide v Geelong O’Connor continues to excel away while need for him at home has never been greater
<p>FULL FLIGHT: Jack McCaffrey suffered a hamstring complaint in the Leinster final win over Louth. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile</p>

Jack McCaffrey set for return from injury as Dessie Farrell shows hand for  Sligo clash

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd