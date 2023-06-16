Breen the one Kerry change for Louth clash

Kerry have made one change for Sunday's meeting with Louth with Mike Breen set to make his first championship start of the season.

He comes in for Gavin White, who isn't named in the matchday 26.

Killian Spillane remains unavailable because of injury, while Brian Ó Beaglaíoch returns to the subs bench after injury, along with Ronan Buckley.

In Roscommon's team to play Kildare, Donie Smith is the only change, coming in for Ciaran Lennon.

Elsewhere, the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) have this week canvassed opinion on possible changes relating to the under-age inter-county grades.

In recent days, members of the GAA's national fixtures body have visited the four provinces to gather thoughts on potential alterations to the U17 and U20 structures as well as other structural and scheduling matters pertaining to the inter-county season.

At U17, there is a growing consensus to tier the All-Ireland championships to offset the number of lopsided results, while at U20 football level there is support for more games – the Connacht, Munster and Ulster competitions are currently played on a knockout basis.

The possibility of an U19 championship at inter-county level remains on the table. Last year, a Central Council-endorsed motion calling for U19 to replace U20 on a three-year trial basis narrowly missed out on being passed. An attempt by the age grades committee to resurrect it last December in time for this year’s Congress was not backed by Central Council.

After proposing the disbandment of the Allianz Football League finals last year, the CCCC are expected to table the recommendation again with the aim of creating more space between the end of the competition and the start of the provincial championships.

The CCCC received feedback on ending the All-Ireland senior hurling preliminary quarter-finals. There is a keenness among national officials and some McDonagh Cup counties for the McDonagh Cup to run concurrently with the Liam MacCarthy Cup. As well as contributing to a spate of injuries, from a promotional perspective the condensed nature of the McDonagh Cup has also caused concern.

Follow complaints of a lack of competitiveness, it remains to be seen if the CCCC will alter the qualification criteria for the All-Ireland SFC group phase and decree two instead of three teams from each group proceed to the knock-out stages.

The idea of a seeded qualifier draw with a guarantee of two games for each county instead of three has been floated.

KERRY (SFC v Louth): S Ryan; G O’Sullivan, J Foley, T O’Sullivan; P Murphy, T Morley, M Breen; D O’Connor, J Barry; D Moynihan, S O’Shea, A Spillane; P Clifford, D Clifford (c), P Geaney

Subs: S Murphy, T Brosnan, D Casey, B D O’Sullivan, R Murphy, M Burns, S O’Brien, D O’Sullivan, B Ò’Beaglaoich, R Buckley, C O’Donoghue

ROSCOMMON (SFC v Kildare): C Carroll; C Walsh, B Stack (c), D Murray; N Daly, E McCormack, C Daly; D Ruane, E Nolan; C Murtagh, E Smith, D Smith; C McKeon, B O’Carroll, D Murtagh

Subs: A Brady, C Hussey, N Kilroy, R Hughes, C Lennon, C Cox, C Connolly, D Cregg, S Cunnane, P Carey, R Fallon

GALWAY (SFC v Armagh): C Gleeson; J McGrath, S Kelly (c), J Glynn; D McHugh, J Daly, Cian Hernon; P Conroy, C McDaid; M Tierney, J Heaney, P Cooke; I Burke, D Comer, S Walsh

Subs: B Power, S Fitzgerarld, S Mulkerrin, B Mannion, J Maher, P Kelly, N Daly, C Sweeney, R Finnerty, C Ò'Curraoin, T Culhane

ARMGH (SFC v Galway): E Rafferty; P Burns, C Higgins, A Forker; G McCabe, A McKay, C O'Neill; C Mackin, B Crealey; J Duffy, R Grugan, C Cumiskey; C Turbitt, A Murnin, S Campbell

Subs: S Magill, J McElroy, R McQuillan, B McCambridge, J Òg Burns, S Sheridan, S McPartlan, J Hall, J Kieran, C McConville, O Conaty

DERRY (SFC v Clare): O Lynch; C McKaigue, E McEvoy, C McCluskey; C Doherty, G McKinless, P McGrougan; C Glass, B Rogers; N Toner, P Cassidy, E Doherty; C McFaul, S McGuigan, N Loughlin

Subs: R Scullion, D Cassidy, B Heron, S Downey, L Murray, B McCarron, P McNeill, P Cassidy, C McGuckian, M Doherty, O McWilliams

LAOIS (against Limerick): K Roche; S Greene, A Mohan, R Pigott; P Kirwan, M Timmons, P O'Sullivan; K Lillis, D Larkin; C Murphy, P Kingston, J Finn; M Barry, E O'Carroll, E Lowry

Subs: S Osborne, S Lacey, E Delaney, S O'Flynn, K Swayne, C Burke, D Kavanagh, D O'Connor, N Corbet, B Daly, C Doyle