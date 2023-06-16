Seán Brennan: I was crying because I wasn’t playing. My dad goes, ‘would you go in goal?'

Seán Brennan is content in HQ. An undefeated record in Croke Park is all the Dublin goalkeeper needs to feel vindicated by their decision to move two of their Leinster senior hurling championship games to Croke Park.

Following a request from the county board, Dublin’s matches against Wexford and Galway were switched from Parnell Park. Speaking at the launch of the All-Ireland hurling championship in Waterford’s De La Salle club, Brennan suggested the wide-open space suited Micheál Donoghue’s outfit.

"Absolutely. We probably have a good bit of athleticism on our side. As a player myself, personally I don't really care where I play. I'll tog out wherever I'm told to.”

That is one of many changes under Donoghue. Former Galway camogie manager and Meelick-Eyrecourt club man Mark Dunne has come on board as a goalkeeping coach and his “hurling brain” has impressed Brennan. Former Cork senior Chris O’Leary, now with Lucan Sarsfields, has also joined the squad. The UCC Fitzgibbon Cup winner has been a leading figure in midfield throughout the league and championship.

"Chris is flying it,” said Brennan. “He has really settled in. He is some unit of a man, in fairness to him. He has just brought a new dynamic around the middle of the park. He's such a strong runner and he's such a big man that he's so hard to stop. His influence has been a huge addition to the squad."

Brennan played Gaelic football and hurling growing up as well as soccer. He started out as a goalkeeper with Ballybrack Boys and soon had the idea to do similar with the small ball.

"I only went in goal in the hurling just after Féile, so it would have been kind of U15. I was a very, very average outfield hurler, warming the bench. I remember sitting out in DCU where the Féile was and I was crying because I wasn't playing. My dad goes, 'Why don't you go in goal?' or whatever, so I gave it a go and it worked out fairly alright."

By the time an U21 invite arrived hurling was his priority. Mattie Kenny first invited Brennan into the senior side where he battled with Alan Nolan for several seasons. In 2023 he made the number one jersey his own.

That spell as a backup still stands to him. Brennan was on the bench when Laois stunned Dublin in 2019. That result is in the forefront of his mind as they prepare to take on Joe McDonagh Cup winners Carlow in the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-finals this Saturday. Throw-in at Netwatch Cullen Park is 5:00pm.

Brennan was also the Cuala shotstopper when Carlow club St Mullins knocked the 2018 All-Ireland champions out of the Leinster competition four years ago. Forewarned is forearmed.

“We beat them in the Championship in 2019. I have a good bit of experience then against club teams. St Mullins turned us over in 2019 down in Dr Cullen Park. I think we beat them in 2016 on a rotten, wet day in the middle of November. Even going back to schools, we played a couple of games in Dr Cullen Park against Carlow opposition and it is a hard place to go. The Carlow people, in fairness to them, turn up in huge numbers so it will be hostile enough environment for us."