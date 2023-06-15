Grimes: Kerry 'only getting going' but Louth won't shirk challenge

Conor Grimes fears Kerry are 'only getting going' but is determined that Louth will be competitive against them and won't toss in the towel again as they chase an All-Ireland SFC knock-out place.

The Wee County retain a long-shot opportunity to secure a preliminary quarter-final berth but must beat the Sam Maguire Cup holders in Portlaoise on Sunday and hope that Mayo defeat Cork.

Some Louth supporters may settle for a strong performance, whatever about the end result, to complete what has been a breakthrough season under Mickey Harte.

They were in the promotion picture for a period of their Division 2 National League campaign before qualifying for a first Leinster final in 13 years and lost little face in their subsequent two and one-point group stage defeats to Cork and Mayo.

The one disaster they experienced was against Dublin in the Leinster final when they conceded 5-21 with Grimes conceding that the Sky Blues were 'banging in goals for fun' and that Louth 'almost threw in the towel'.

Kerry possess the potential to run up a big score themselves, and attacker Grimes acknowledged that Jack O'Connor's side appear to be building towards a Championship climax, but he is confident that the underdogs will meet the challenge.

"Look, it's hard to criticise the All-Ireland champions - they came through Munster fairly handily," said Grimes at an Allianz promotion. "They won all their games to date, bar the Mayo one which was probably a little blip on the road for them in the Championship.

"Apart from that, they've been fairly convincing throughout the Championship. We're not going to be taking them for granted anyway, that's for sure! They're a serious side and on their day they've got some of the best players in the country, probably some of the best to ever play the game, so it's going to be a massive, massive challenge either way if we're to get over the line.

"They're only getting going. This is a must-win game for them as well so I'm sure we're going to see the best version of them on Sunday. That's what we're preparing for."

Grimes said that Louth were 'extremely hurt' by the Dublin defeat and that they 'didn't expect it to go like that at all'.

"We almost threw in the towel, I suppose, in the last 15, 20 minutes," he said. "Dublin were banging in goals for fun and could have had more and we just never wanted to let that happen again.

"We took massive learnings from it. From the management's point of view as well, they told us, 'Look, we're not going to let this happen again'. We win or we learn and that was our motto after the Leinster final."

Allianz ambassador and Louth Senior Footballer, Conor Grimes with life-long Louth GAA fan, Marie Lynch. Pic: ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

The subtle repositioning of 29-year-old Glen Emmets man Grimes from the full-forward line to the half-forward line has been one of the reasons for the team's overall strong season.

Along with captain Sam Mulroy he has been among their most consistent performers and credited Harte and coach Gavin Devlin with his own transformation.

"It's been definitely my best season in a Louth jersey," he said, explaining how it came about. "We played an All-Star game where the current Louth team played a selection of club All-Stars over Christmas. We were short numbers so Mickey played me at centre-back in that game.

"With my direct running, he saw something in me out around there. Look, they're masters at what they do. They know where they can get the best out of players and I definitely feel like he's getting the best out of me at the moment out around the middle."

Grimes said that he has had to work on improving his aerobic capacity to nail the attritional, fatiguing wing-forward role. Taking some of his own product has helped too.

He and his wife, Jayne, founded the Spoonful Botanical company which produces a health food made from fermented fruits, herbs and spices, reducing inflammation and aiding recovery. Dublin and Kerry players are known to use it.

"Some of the Irish rugby team have been taking the product as well," said Grimes. "There has been really, really positive feedback from the sports side of things. It's an avenue we're only really starting to explore this year."

On the Louth GAA stadium issue, in the news due to spiralling costs and a fresh projected completion price of EUR25m, up EUR7m on the previous estimate, Grimes sounded an optimistic note.

"There's nothing that man can't seem to do," said Grimes of county chairman Peter Fitzpatrick who is driving the project and who has promised to 'beg, borrow or steal' to construct the stadium. "I'm very confident that he will be able to get it across the line.

"The new contractor has been put in place, works are in place as we speak and I've no doubt I'll play in the new stadium before the end of my career."

