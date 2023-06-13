James Horan wary of tougher Kevin Walsh-inspired Cork

The Kevin Walsh factor makes Cork a much more difficult proposition for Mayo in next Sunday’s All-Ireland SFC Group game in TUS Gaelic Grounds, believes former Mayo manager James Horan.

Horan saw first-hand how Galway's style of play evolved under the management of Walsh, who is now part of Cork manager John Cleary's backroom team. “He changed Galway football significantly. Before, in the media, it was always how stylish, how skilful they were, from Michael Donnellan to Shane Walsh, that idea was there.

“We were beating them and beating them heavy from 2010 onwards, we got a jump on them physically. And when Kevin came in he definitely went about making them tougher, harder, more difficult to play against. And they did a job on Mayo for a couple of years.

"He knows how to make a team as effective as possible and it’s probably what Cork need to solidify them, make them harder. I’m sure they will fancy a crack at Mayo."

Mayo have already secured a knockout place and need just a point against Cork to top the group. Cork will qualify regardless as long as Kerry don't lose to Louth in Sunday's other game in the section.

Speaking on the Irish Examiner Gaelic Football Podcast, Horan admits there have been false dawns with Cork too many times to have total confidence in what sort of team turns up on Sunday.

“It’s a great game for Cork. You’d like to think there is something developing. Though we’ve been down this road with them over the last 10 years. With Cork, just when you think something is happening, bang, a team they should beat beats them well and they stop playing. A few times, they have stopped playing after 50 minutes, nearly downed tools to an extent. That’s indicative of lots of problems, that there is stuff inside and outside the group that isn’t right.

“You’d like to think something is happening this year. John Cleary seems a reasonable, balanced guy. Cork through and through. They’ve Kevin Walsh who knows what’s what. They have a decent mix of players. Brian Hurley, Sean Powter, Ruari Deane. Ian Maguire in the middle.

“(Brian) O’Driscoll is a tough, competitive type of player and that’s the kind of player Cork haven’t had. Any time you played them you fancied your chances if you turned up the heat a little bit.

"But I’m sure they will turn up and be confident. And Louth running Mayo close might help them. They will think there is something here for us."

As for his own county, Horan believes new manager Kevin McStay will be content with how the year is panning out, despite a lacklustre showing against Louth last time out.

“It’s so hard to see if any team is gathering momentum. Outside Galway, who have been, not brilliant, but consistent. Mayo have won an awful lot of games this year, and won some of them playing very average. They are in a very good place. The Louth game was a wobble as a spectacle, but as a manager, you’d be saying, ‘two points, job done, move on. Take the learnings from it.’

“Mayo had a few injuries and they are back. A game against Cork is a good challenge for them. They are in as good a place as you would want to be. But the season trend graph is a bit jagged for most teams.”