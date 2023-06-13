Newly structured GAA rulebook to be put to Congress

The establishment of a newly structured GAA rulebook, split into constitution and policy sections, will be put to a Special Congress in September.

Currently, the Official Guide is divided between non-playing rules and playing rules but the new division would allow Central Council (Ard Chomhairle) and management committee to make changes to policy with Congress retaining the power to alter rules.

The reshaping of the rulebook is considered a vital move in streamlining the GAA’s decision-making as well as underscoring Central Council’s authority, as proposed by a committee chaired by former GAA president Christy Cooney, which has released a report on the workings of Ard Chomhairle.

In a draft document circulated earlier this month, the Cooney-led body have made 34 recommendations five of which are rule changes, 19 new policies and 10 process/practice changes.

It is proposed that a reserved set of functions be established for each of Central Council and management committee. The review reads: “There can sometimes be a perception that important decisions affecting the future direction of the Association are taken elsewhere, and that Ard Chomhairle exists merely to ‘rubber stamp’ such decisions. Whether fact or mere perception this is damaging and does a disservice to the Council and the Association.”

Although favoured by former GAA director general Páraic Duffy, the body chose not to endorse the idea of county chairpersons becoming Central Council delegates as “diverse membership promotes the concept of independent thought at Central Council, facilitating a different perspective from that of the county executive.” It also stopped short of reducing Central Council’s 55-strong membership but called for the maximum term of a delegate to be cut from five to three years with the possibility of a limit of two such terms, stressed the need to promote female candidacy and proposing Central Council no longer elected provincial representatives to management committee.

It was also felt that Ard Chomhairle should be meeting more than eight times a year and there should not be “any other business” on the agenda in the future. To be finalised at Central Council at the next meeting on July 15, rule changes will form motions at Special Congress.

The committee comprises Cooney, GAA audit committee and former financial management chair Colin Morgan, Dublin GAA chief executive John Costello, GAA director of communications Alan Milton, GAA director general Tom Ryan, Tyrone Central Council delegate Benny Hurl, Limerick Central Council delegate Paul Foley, and GAA operations manager Teresa Rehill.