Cavan and Down to face off in Tailteann Cup quarter-finals 

The draw for the last eight was made this morning with games slated for this weekend. 
ROYAL APPOINTMENT: Meath manager Colm O'Rourke will prepare to host Wexford. Picture: Tyler Miller/Sportsfile

Mon, 12 Jun, 2023 - 09:32
Examiner Sport

The all-Ulster clash of Cavan and Down is the pick of the ties in the quarter-finals of the Tailteann Cup.

The draw was made this morning with games slated to take place this coming weekend.

In an all-Leinster affair, Group 2 winners Meath will host Wexford.

Limerick will take on Laois, meanwhile, and Antrim will play Carlow.

"The enthusiasm that has been embraced by everybody is wonderful," GAA president Larry McCarthy said of the tournament, on Morning Ireland. "We will continue to develop it and push it and it will be a wonderful occasion when we get to the final.

"The idea was that we would give more teams more games and has certainly been the way."

Tailteann Cup quarter-final draw 

Antrim v Carlow 

Meath v Wexford 

Limerick v Laois 

Cavan v Down

