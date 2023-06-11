Kerry SFL: Austin Stacks still sweating as Dr Crokes join Legion on top

Last year Austin Stacks lost their Kerry SFC and will play intermediate club championship later this summer - they are now also in a relegation dogfight to avoid the drop into Division 2 of the SFL after a 1-13 to 1-11 away loss to Milltown/Castlemaine.

Stacks are in eleventh place in the table on six points with only Desmonds below them on three and looking doomed with just two rounds of the league left. Stacks will face Kilcummin in two weeks' time and they are still in contention for league honours after ending Ballymac’s six-game winning run by 2-15 to 1-14. Gneeveguilla, Spa and Dingle are also in peril on seven points so it makes a thrilling climax to the league.