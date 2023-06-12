Comment: Galway proved they were worthy winners, until they didn't

It wasn’t the key score, maybe not even the best score of the day, but it was the sort of score that summed up why Galway, for all their imperfections and their insistence on making life hard for themselves, went out and won this absorbing Leinster hurling final.

Until, well, they didn’t.

Conor Whelan had hunted breaking ball all game and with the alertness of an alley cat carrying an empty stomach. His thievery was matched by a precision that produced 1-6 from play and an overall display that earned the ultimately hollow accolade of man of the match.

He had no right to score that point in the 63rd minute. Kilkenny arrived at the scene mob-handed as players magnetised to a loose ball. All they were short was cudgels and flick-knives. Then Whelan nipped in and back out with the sliotar, five opponents chasing him towards the sideline.

The Kinvara man could have read the numbers on the seats in Row A by the time he dropped his left shoulder and swung at the sliotar but the ball cleared the crossbar and snuck inside the post. Just. It was a majestic score, equally parts Herculean and foolishly ambitious.

It was the sort of moment that all but dragged Galway back from the abyss. A snapshot that would help explain just how they saved themselves from defeat and, just as importantly, another bout of recrimination, doubt and disappointment.

They ended up losing a final in the cruellest of manners but even that must be preferable to how they would have felt had Kilkenny continued to pull away at one stage in the second-half when it felt like the contest was disappearing down a drain.

Eight points down after 49 minutes, Galway were level by the 68th and two up in injury-time. That takes guts. Whatever else we can say or think about this team then there isn’t a court in the land that could condemn for a lack of character.

It looked like this was their moment.

Henry Shefflin’s first major trophy as Galway manager beckoned and with it their first Leinster in five years. It would be a letter nailed to the door of hurling’s church to challenge all of the old clichés about the men and teams who wear those maroon jerseys.

That’s the value a win here would have held for them. And a place in an All-Ireland semi-final.

Their second-half resurrection wasn’t nearly the first time they have risen from the canvas. They have faced decent deficits too often this summer, the largest being the 12 points they had to make up in drawing with Dublin the last day out.

Notice had been served of their cussedness even before that when, trailing by three points going into injury-time against Kilkenny at Nowlan Park, they scrambled a draw out of it with Declan McLoughlin’s brilliant equaliser.

Outfought by Kilkenny in this decider 12 months ago Galway had hared from the blocks at 4pm on Sunday, streaking into a five-point lead before a combination of punches landed 1-5 for Kilkenny inside half-a-dozen blurred minutes.

And then Derek Lyng’s side outscored them by 1-8 to three points in the third quarter.

Momentum shifts are as integral to modern hurling as lithium batteries to electric cars but if Galway had held on to win a Leinster title after two serious power outages in the one afternoon then the sky would feel like the limit on Monday morning.

Instead, the narrative will likely drift back towards its default setting: Galway the summer fling that is too undependable to be marriage material, Kilkenny the solid and determined partner who will always bring home the bacon.

If that sounds harsh, and kneejerk, on the back of Cillian Buckley’s 76th-minute intervention then Shefflin’s refusal to speak to the national papers afterwards means it isn't one that they can challenge before the quarter-finals.

That they did so much to make this such an entertaining few hours won’t be of any consolation but, while it lacked the atmosphere and panache of its Munster equivalent, it was still a rare enough thing in that it made for a Leinster final that got the juices flowing.

How strange it was to see Brian Cody’s face creasing with such delight after the final whistle, and in a way that we never witnessed in all his years standing on the sidelines when his side was collecting Leinsters like match programmes.

His successor was more relieved than ecstatic, but contented with it.

Lyng knows his side still needs work. This bore some of the same worrying trademarks as their loss against Wexford at the end of May when they let slip a commanding second-half position but the win is of obvious and concrete value.

Injuries have shadowed them into the summer and the early loss of Martin Keoghan to hamstring trouble must make him a doubt for that last four tie. In that he joins a stable also housing the absent Adrian Mullen.

The extra fortnight will benefit them both but, unlike Galway, there is no mental scar tissue to treat going forward as they enjoy the status as four-in-a-row Leinster champions and wait to see who and what awaits them come the second week in July.

Cody may be in the stands now but Kilkenny haven’t gone away, you know.