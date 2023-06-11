'You have to suck it up when it doesn’t go your way' - Kiely backs late no-foul decision 

Tony Kelly appeared to be fouled by Peter Casey but the Galway match official played on before calling full-time.
'You have to suck it up when it doesn’t go your way' - Kiely backs late no-foul decision 

'SUCK IT UP': Limerick manager John Kiely celebrates at the final whistle. Pic: ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Sun, 11 Jun, 2023 - 17:01
John Fogarty

Limerick manager John Kiely maintains referee Liam Gordon was correct not to award Clare a free in additional time, insisting “you have to suck it up when it doesn’t go your way”.

With Limerick leading by one point after play resumed following the brief pitch invasion, Tony Kelly appeared to be fouled by Peter Casey but the Galway match official played on before calling full-time.

Asked about the incident, Kiely referenced the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Kilkenny when Limerick should have been awarded a 65 after a Darragh O’Donovan sideline cut was deflected passed the endline off Cillian Buckley’s hurley. Kilkenny won the game by a point.

“For me, there was no free there. No free. Listen, we were there in ’19 when things don’t go your way in the last minute. You have to suck it up when it doesn’t come your way.” 

Clare boss Brian Lohan was less forthcoming with his thoughts on the matter. 

“Disappointing, yeah, yeah, disappointing.” 

Kiely commended his players’ resilience in the face of a brutally difficult provincial competition. 

“It’s been a really tough Munster championship. Every team brought their absolute best performance against us every day we went out. I think we’ve shown an amazing level of resilience and the hunger and appetite that was questioned is most certainly still there.” 

Kiely spoke of Limerick’s thrill in winning the Mick Mackey Cup at their own stadium, the third such occasion in 10 years. 

“Listen, this is our home patch, this is our backyard, and we’re very proud of our record here. To win a Munster final here is always a very special occasion.

“This morning, I was in touch with John Allen. Ten years ago, we had the Cork Munster final here and these are special occasions. It was a brilliant occasion all told. Fair play, it was a special day.

“Going up the Ennis Road when you see 20,000 Clare supporters in front of you when you come to the game and our bus drove straight up through the middle of that crowd in a very respectful way and I take my hat off to them. It was a very special occasion. 

"I’m thrilled for both sets of supporters and the way the whole occasion was held. The people here in the stadium, (Limerick secretary) Mike O’Riordan and the lads, did a fantastic job in creating what I think you’ll all agree was a really special atmosphere, a really special event.”

More in this section

Clare v Limerick - Munster GAA Hurling Championship Final Maurice Brosnan: A butterfly flaps his wings, a million mad things and then Limerick win
Cork Hurling League Round-Up: Kanturk triumph in only Division 1 fixture of the weekend Cork Hurling League Round-Up: Kanturk triumph in only Division 1 fixture of the weekend
Declan Hannon lifts the trophy 11/6/2023 Aaron Gillane on fire as Limerick edge Clare to secure fifth consecutive Munster title
Clare v Limerick - Munster GAA Hurling Championship Final

Lohan on Gillane: 'A really tough challenge for anyone that is marking him'

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd