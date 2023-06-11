'You have to suck it up when it doesn’t go your way' - Kiely backs late no-foul decision 

Limerick manager John Kiely maintains referee Liam Gordon was correct not to award Clare a free in additional time, insisting “you have to suck it up when it doesn’t go your way”.

With Limerick leading by one point after play resumed following the brief pitch invasion, Tony Kelly appeared to be fouled by Peter Casey but the Galway match official played on before calling full-time.

Asked about the incident, Kiely referenced the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Kilkenny when Limerick should have been awarded a 65 after a Darragh O’Donovan sideline cut was deflected passed the endline off Cillian Buckley’s hurley. Kilkenny won the game by a point.

“For me, there was no free there. No free. Listen, we were there in ’19 when things don’t go your way in the last minute. You have to suck it up when it doesn’t come your way.”

Clare boss Brian Lohan was less forthcoming with his thoughts on the matter.

“Disappointing, yeah, yeah, disappointing.”

Kiely commended his players’ resilience in the face of a brutally difficult provincial competition.

“It’s been a really tough Munster championship. Every team brought their absolute best performance against us every day we went out. I think we’ve shown an amazing level of resilience and the hunger and appetite that was questioned is most certainly still there.”

Kiely spoke of Limerick’s thrill in winning the Mick Mackey Cup at their own stadium, the third such occasion in 10 years.

“Listen, this is our home patch, this is our backyard, and we’re very proud of our record here. To win a Munster final here is always a very special occasion.

“This morning, I was in touch with John Allen. Ten years ago, we had the Cork Munster final here and these are special occasions. It was a brilliant occasion all told. Fair play, it was a special day.

“Going up the Ennis Road when you see 20,000 Clare supporters in front of you when you come to the game and our bus drove straight up through the middle of that crowd in a very respectful way and I take my hat off to them. It was a very special occasion.

"I’m thrilled for both sets of supporters and the way the whole occasion was held. The people here in the stadium, (Limerick secretary) Mike O’Riordan and the lads, did a fantastic job in creating what I think you’ll all agree was a really special atmosphere, a really special event.”