Carlow edge past New York to reach Tailteann Cup quarters

Tailteann Cup Preliminary Quarter-final

Carlow 0-15 New York 0-10

Carlow are through to the quarter-final of the Tailteann Cup after they produced a superior second half performance to usher New York out of the competition at Netwatch Cullen Park on Saturday.

New York were the better team in the opening half and looked set to cause an upset. Shane Carthy scored three points, two from frees, while Gavin O’Brien raised two white flags. Three more of their starting forwards scored from play as the home side looked completely out of sorts.

Darragh Foley kept his side in touch with three frees and a point from play while Conor Doyle and Colm Hulton were also on the mark. They also had to replace Shane Clarke who picked up an injury in the opening quarter while Conor Crowley and Mark Furey looked to be in trouble.

The two eventually recovered and played a full part in the game. On the other hand, the experienced Ciaran Moran, was replaced in the third quarter and this will be a worry for the Carlow management team in the coming week.

At the break, the visitors led 0-8 to 0-6. The home side were a changed team at the start of the second half. The took over completely and the energy which New York had seemed to possess disappeared and the home side took it on.

Conor Doyle and Jordan Morrissey each pointed from distance which acted as great tonic. Colm Hulton also settled for a point when he looked certain to find the net..

Meanwhile, Carlow keeper, Johnny Furey, saved point-blank from Luke Kelly when a goal would surely have revitalised the New York effort.

Daniel O'Sullivan of New York in action against Ross Dunphy of Carlow.

As Carlow pressed the energy completely drained itself from the New York effort. A simple pass went astray as two players got their wires crossed and the ball went harmlessly over the side-line for a Carlow possession.

The pre-match favourites turned the screw. Substitute, Seanie Bambrick joined his brother, Mikey, in defence with the former sweeping forward to take his point. Conor Crowley also found the posts to put Carlow six clear.

The home side held what they had in the closing minutes but at times they erred as New York turned them over on at least two occasions. Right at the end, Furey had to make another save at his near post with the ball falling into Carlow hands rather than an attacker..

It wouldn’t have mattered at that stage with the full-time whistle coming shortly afterwards. It was a relieved home side who progressed. Certainly, there was an inhibition throughout the side as they could never fully relax.

Perhaps the rare mantle of favouritism contributed but with this game out of the way, they can now look forward to a tougher task where, no doubt, favouritism will not be an issue for them.

Scorers for Carlow: D Foley 0-7 (6fs), C Hulton, C Doyle 0-2 each, J Morrissey, C Crowley, S Bambrick, C Moran 0-1 each.

Scorers for New York: S Carthy 0-4 (3fs), G O’Brien 0-2, D O’Sullivan, J Reilly, K Butler, S Brosnan 0-1 each.

Carlow: J Furey, S Buggy, M Bambrick, M Furey, N Hickey, S Clarke, C Moran, C Doyle, J Morrissey; C Crowley, J Moore, R Dunphy; C Hulton, D Foley, J Clarke.

Subs: S Bambrick for S Clarke (12), J Dunne for Moran (44), A Amond for Dunphy (59), E Molloy for Moore (69), F Kavanagh for Moore (69).

New York: B Cole, J Boyle, A Campbell, S Bolger, R Wharton, P Fox, B Maher, J Glynn, L Kearney, D O’Sullivan, S Brosnan, S Carthy, J Reilly, G O’Brien, AL Stones.

Subs: M Ellis for Stones (h/t), C Ahearne for Reilly (42), L Kelly for O’Sullivan (56), T Mathers for Brosnan (56), Peter Fox for Carthy (65).

Referee: Sean Lonergan (Tipperary).