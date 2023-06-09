Weekend previews: Limerick and Clare should serve up another feast for the eyes

SATURDAY

Tailteann Cup preliminary quarter-finals

Offaly v Wexford, Glenisk O’Connor Park 4pm (D. Murnane, Cork).

Only score difference kept Wexford from earning a home preliminary quarter-final and apart from the defeat to Antrim they have looked solid. Offaly will need to push up a gear to see them off but they can. Verdict: Offaly.

Carlow v New York, Netwatch Cullen Park 5pm (S. Lonergan, Tipperary) Live GAAGO.

After what they did against Leitrim who finished ahead of them in Division 4, Carlow will have to show plenty of respect to New York. However, Carlow have since built up a nice head of steam and can negotiate a tricky tie. Verdict: Carlow.

Fermanagh v Laois, Brewster Park 6pm (B. Judge, Sligo).

Laois’ form has oscillated wildly and they must still be kicking themselves about how they snatched a draw from the jaws of victory against Offaly. Much like Wexford, Fermanagh haven’t done a whole pile wrong in the competition and can progress to the last eight. Verdict: Fermanagh.

Down v Longford, Páirc Esler 7pm (A. Nolan, Wicklow) Live GAAGO.

Predicting a fourth win for the home team when home advantage hasn’t meant a great deal in this year’s championship is dicing with death. However, Down are making too many improvements to come undone here by a Longford side that lost two of its three group games. Verdict: Down.

Electric Ireland All-Ireland MFC quarter-finals

Cork v Dublin, UPMC Nowlan Park 1pm (N. McKenna, Monaghan) Live Spórt TG4.

Providing they channel the hurt from the Munster final loss when they looked the better team for significant periods, Cork can topple the Leinster champions. Verdict: Cork.

Kerry v Kildare, UPMC Nowlan Park 3pm (C. Maguire, Clare) Live Spórt TG4.

Goals on the cards here. But for two of them, Kildare were a distant second to Dublin in the Leinster final and it was green flags that won Kerry a Munster title but that was an imperfect performance and they have to be brought down to earth to pass this test. Verdict: Kerry.

Derry v Galway, Avant Money Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada 3.30pm (C. Dourneen, Cavan) Live Spórt TG4.

It’s been a while since their last outing but Derry should be battle-hardened after being pushed by Monaghan all the way in winning the Ulster final. Verdict: Derry.

Mayo v Monaghan, Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada 5.15pm (E. McFeely, Donegal) Live Spórt TG4.

Provincial runners-up in this competition have a habit of learning more from their defeats and advancing further than the sides they’ve beaten. Monaghan have character but Mayo’s forwards can be the edge. Verdict: Mayo.

Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior camogie championship

Group 2

Tipperary v Dublin, The Ragg 5pm (L. Dempsey).

Tipperary have been in excellent form up to now and will want to build on a strong spring. There’s bound to be a first day championship bounce from Dublin but it’s one that the home side should be more than able to absorb. Verdict: Tipperary.

Kilkenny v Wexford, UPMC Nowlan Park 6pm (A. Larkin).

If there are signs of slippage in the reigning All-Ireland champions, it’s not likely to be seen here as Wexford will be out to make this competitive but probably not believing that a result is attainable. Verdict: Kilkenny.

SUNDAY

Munster SHC final: Limerick v Clare, TUS Gaelic Grounds 1.45pm (L. Gordon, Galway) Live RTÉ.

After Brian Lohan stole the psychological march from Limerick in proposing TUS Gaelic Grounds as the venue for this final last Monday week, it was interesting that John Kiely during the week highlighted the reality of the situation: “Any Munster final that you play on your home pitch is a fantastic honour and privilege.”

A stock line, you might think, but for some time now Kiely has been delivering messages to his team via the media and this one was pointed as if to invoke one of another Limerick man’s most famous characters: “This is our field. It’s our child. Clare feel comfortable enough to come to our field and think they can take the lovely Mick Mackey Cup from us. In the sight of God, we can’t let them do that.”

It was a bold move by Lohan and Clare but one they can back up based on what they have done ever since the end of April when only Limerick’s battling qualities made the final margin a solitary point. They were the better team but after losing to Tipperary on their own patch they had to be.

For all the comment that Limerick have improved since then especially their midfield who had a middling evening against Clare the last time, they have lost their best defender in Seán Finn, something Clare will feel they can exploit. Step forward Tony Kelly working from the inside line out although he has to be more consistent than he was in the round-robin match.

At the other end, Limerick need only look at the final round-robin table to realise where Clare can be hurt. Ten goals in four games is an incredible amount to concede. Limerick mightn’t be built to score a lot of them but you can see their half-forward line retreating more to isolate Seamus Flanagan and Aaron Gillane inside.

Limerick’s lair has fallen before but a final there is a different entity. Limerick’s reputation in them is awesome. Another feast for the eyes and another Munster title for Kiely’s crew beckons. Verdict: Limerick.

Leinster SHC final: Galway v Kilkenny, Croke Park 4pm (S. Stack, Dublin) Live RTÉ.

If there is more to gain from winning a Munster final this year, there is certainly more to lose from a defeat in the Leinster equivalent. Tipperary may be a work in progress but their manic brand of hurling is likely to await the beaten team here in two weeks’ time.

Henry Shefflin knows from last year’s experience when Galway just about stumbled over the line ahead of Cork that All-Ireland quarter-finals are awkward assignments for teams with sore heads from provincial finals.

There is that push element here as there should be for Kilkenny who have picked up so many injuries that the idea of another game won’t be the least bit appetising for Derek Lyng. A fourth Leinster title and one in the first year after Brian Cody’s retirement are pull factors but the three-week break to an All-Ireland semi-final seems just as prized.

Neither team have truly looked settled this season and while they might be timing their runs and working towards peaking from here on in there appears so much work for both groups to do. Cathal Mannion has been missed by Galway as will Adrian Mullen if he’s not fully fit. If Mullen isn’t already Kilkenny’s most important player, he soon will be.

If Kilkenny have the advantage in their forward line, Galway have it in defence as much as that awful start against Dublin sounded the sirens. Kilkenny’s goal leakage is just as alarming and perhaps more deep-rooted. Galway also have more like-for-like options from the bench and their spine appears stronger.

Yes, there is an expectation in Galway that in his second season Shefflin should be bringing the Bob O’Keeffe Cup over the Shannon. Shefflin doesn’t need to be in the county every day of the week to realise that, but he’ll fancy himself to outfox his old pal Lyng.

A scorefest that ultimately should favour Galway. Verdict: Galway.