Clare's half-backs are proving vital both in defense and in attack 

Goalkeeper Eamonn Foudy and the full-back line in front of him received most of the flak on the afternoon of Clare’s opening round malfunction in Munster.

Not since 2016 had a team leaked five goals in a Munster championship fixture. Clare, as Seamus Hickey correctly noted on co-commentary duty for GAAGO, had been the architects of their own downfall with some “nightmare” defending.

But while the majority of criticism centred on goalkeeper Foudy for goals one and two, and the failure of the full-back line to tie down Jake Morris for his involvement in goals three and four, the blame game was too narrow.

The Clare half-back line were culpable too, if not as culpable as the men behind them that they offered such limited protection to.

Centre-back John Conlon was at fault for Tipperary’s third major on 22 minutes. He failed to hold a short restart from Foudy under the covered terrace. The turnover finished in the net.

Goal number four, shortly after the change of ends, highlighted the space in behind the half-back line which Tipp fattened on. Brian McGrath sprayed a pass into Morris who came onto possession just inside the 45. He promptly spun and scorched a path toward goal. It was half-back David McInerney who hauled him down for a black-card penalty.

The defensive malfunction and the defeat it spawned was to prove an outlier. Clare won their three remaining round-robin games. In two of those three wins, it was a member of the chastened but now far more commanding half-back line that collected man of the match.

In ending Limerick’s four-year unbeaten championship run, it was Conlon. In overcoming Cork to secure direct passage to the Munster final, it was Diarmuid Ryan.

Standing out above his seven first-half possessions against Limerick, where he was fouled for a free and assisted an Aidan McCarthy point, was Conlon’s diving block on Tom Morrissey 15 minutes in. It exemplified the visitors’ attitude.

Conlon’s seven possessions were also one more than his subdued opposite number, Cian Lynch, who departed early in the second half.

When accepting the crystal afterwards, Conlon gave an insight into the hurt from the Tipperary defeat that had fueled their Gaelic Ground endeavours.

“We were really upset,” he said. “If that happened at Junior B level or underage, you’d be fair thick about the three goals we gave away. To give away five, we were really thick as a defensive unit.”

If Conlon’s man of the match pick was for his impressive carrying out of the basics; the blocking, hooking, hassling, the curtailing of the opposition playmaker, then Diarmuid Ryan got the nod against Cork for what he did going forward rather than backward.

The 23-year-old had 18 possessions. Of his five shots, four were points.

The scoring prowess of the Limerick half-back line needs no rehashing. Less documented is how Clare's five, six and seven of Ryan, Conlon, and McInerney have begun to mirror them in their scoring contribution.

When McInerney threw over a first-half point against Limerick, Tommy Walsh on co-comm for GAAGO remarked that “David wouldn’t be known for his shooting, but [half-backs] have to be adaptable in today’s game”.

It was McInerney who split the posts to put Clare back in front after Cork had goaled and levelled six minutes from the finish. It was Ryan who provided the winner.

Clare’s half-back trio hit 0-12 from play across the round-robin. The comparative Limerick figure is 0-8.

Half that Clare total came against Cork. Brian Lohan spoke afterwards of the freedom his half-backs were afforded. “It’s all very well having that space but putting the ball over the bar is crucial,” said the Clare boss.

They won’t get that space on Sunday. Not from a Limerick half-forward line bullish to correct the narrative that it has failed to impose itself as a unit this summer. For while Tom Morrissey and Cathal O’Neill have been smart and sniping, less so in the case of Lynch and Gearoid Hegarty.

Doubts over Conor Cleary’s fitness have led to suggestions that McInerney be the one to fill any vacant full-back position. But whatever height and heft he might bring to the edge of the square, the advantages to leaving him on the 45 and leaving him beside Conlon and Ryan are much, much greater.

“Didn’t do well when he went back there [full-back] against Cork, was moved out of it immediately,” said Anthony Daly on yesterday's Irish Examiner podcast. “Went up and got two points when they moved him back out. Seems to be way more relaxed and hurling better from himself at number seven.”

To go tampering with the Banner’s most cohesive and best-performing line would be nothing short of destabilising.