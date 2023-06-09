Final fantasy: Kiely's Limerick know what it takes to get the job done in deciders

Eleven times John Kiely has sent out a Limerick team into a final and 11 times they have come back with a piece of silverware.

For the pedants, the record including pre-season Munster competition reads 14 victories from 15 in finals but the truth is when it’s mattered most, they have been best.

It’s a run that puts even the great Kilkenny team of the mid-to-late 2000s in the shade. Beaten in the 2007 Division 1 final, they won eight in a row between that year’s Leinster showdown and the 2010 provincial final. From the ‘17 Leinster final to now, Dublin have gone a hefty 14 finals unbeaten, matching their record set between 2011 and ‘16.

Why have Limerick been such a team for the big occasions? For the first three of that stretch, the county’s former centre-back Brian Geary was a selector to Kiely. He puts a lot of it down to the group’s first final success being All-Ireland one.

“Going back to ‘18 final, I know a good bit of work had been done before that final, getting the lads’ minds right for it and underlining what was at stake,” he recalls. “Winning such a big final and putting all that history behind them has stood to the lads. It’s simple but they know what it takes to get themselves up and to perform for a final.

“It’s very hard to win the first final and to do by just getting over the line against Galway was the perfect way to do it as it’s turned out.” Performance coach Caroline Currid’s experience of winning All-Ireland finals with Tyrone, Tipperary and Dublin sure helped five years ago. “Caroline would have had the experience of finals before and John would have picked up a lot from her, things that would have been new to him at the time,” says Geary, who also drew from his own All-Ireland final experience of 2007 when Kilkenny were too good.

“We were big underdogs in ‘07 but we were still reading up on ourselves and there was too much media at the time. We were this price to win the match, we were that price to win an All-Star. We had no need to be reading the paper at all.

“If we had won an All-Ireland in the 1980s or 1990s, I’m not saying things would have been different but in the 2000s the reference point was the 1970s so there was definitely a lot of baggage. Whereas, this group is very much their own.”

The carrot of a fifth consecutive Munster title, a feat only achieved by Cork and on three occasions, won’t be a distracting one for Limerick, Geary feels. Prior to the win over Cork when an early championship exit was a possibility, supporters may have had cause to pause and contemplate these golden years but not the camp.

“They’re nowhere near finished and it’ll be in the years to come that people can reflect on this time. As a group, they’re still very year-to-year, match-to-match. That’s what the lads have instilled in them. Routine before games, not bringing too much emotion into the day, things like that.” As Clare fans sense their team’s time is now, Limerick’s following feel a corner was turned against Cork and the lasting memory of last year’s epic final, Lissycasey-based Geary envisages Sunday’s game as being a monumental one.

“It’s going to be some atmosphere on Sunday. I haven’t seen the likes of this build-up. It’s going to be ferocious. If what the crowd is feeling translates to the pitch where there have been two teams who have matched up well physically over the last few years, it’s going to ferocious.

“Regardless of the result, I think the right decision was taken by Clare to call for the game to be in Limerick. It’s obviously a brave decision in another regard. I’m living in Clare myself and they know it’s just down the road and they typically play well there. They’d have played Waterford there in neutral Munster matches down through the years. Travelling from West Clare to Cork, you’d be quicker going to Dublin. Sunday will be a great occasion, Limerick at home and Clare just out the road. It’s going to be mental.”