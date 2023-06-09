Dual player Looney 'frustrated and disappointed' with fixtures clash 

Cork dual star Hannah Looney says she is furious with the camogie and ladies football governing bodies as she and three others face a fixtures clash the weekend after next.

Cork’s senior camogie side are due to face Down in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday week (3pm). That evening at 7.30pm, the footballers open their All-Ireland campaign away to Galway in Salthill.

“At the moment, I'm really frustrated and disappointed, and really angry at the Camogie Association and Ladies Football Association,” remarked Looney.

“That's taken a bit of my focus at the moment. I say that because on Saturday week, there's another upcoming fixture clash. Two knockout championship games in many senses, playing Galway in the football and Down in camogie. It just seems that we've taken 10 steps back.

“Actually, in recent years this hasn't been much of an issue. I suppose in recent years, there's been a lot of shouting, a lot of targeting the associations and saying, 'This isn't good enough'.

"They both, to be fair to them, have come out with statements that they would support the dual player as much as possible, and it kind of went away in the last few years. I don't know what's gone wrong this year. There just seems to be nothing happening or a total breakdown of communication.”

In a week where one of Cork’s greatest dual player Teddy McCarthy passed away, Looney wants the code breakers in the female sports to be supported.

“People will say to me that 'The days of the dual player are gone. They don't have it in the men's games anymore'. In Cork at the moment we have four dual players: myself, Libby Coppinger, Aoife Healy, Orla Cahalane, who are representing Cork to the highest level, and giving all we can to both sports, and doing it quite successfully.

“It's just disappointing because we represent the Camogie Association and Ladies Football with the highest regard. We do so much for them, and they are just pushing us away from both codes. I'm nearly here begging the camogie and football.”

Speaking at SuperValu’s launch of their “Wear With Pride” laces initiative for Pride 2023, Looney spoke of her relief when she came out. “When my mental health is good, whatever I’m doing on the pitch or in the dressing room is going to be improved by 10%-20% if not more.

"I was conscious of that as well by bringing my best self and getting that off my shoulders I was able to be a better team-mate.”