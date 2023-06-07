Proposal for two referees after Cork hurlers 'were done twice'

A Cork club delegate has suggested the county bring a motion to Congress for two referees in hurling after Cork “were done twice” during the Munster SHC.

At Tuesday’s Cork county board meeting, one delegate said two referees should be added to the list of experimental rules that are to be trialed during college games in the autumn.

“I felt that Cork definitely have been done twice throughout the championship. And we had an issue with Cork and Kerry the other day [in football]. Maybe if there was a motion put forward that they'd have two referees on the field and trial it, since they're trialing new rules in college games,” the delegate told the meeting.

The Cork top-table made clear that changes to playing rules were off the Congress agenda until 2025. At this point in the meeting, Cork GAA CEO Kevin O’Donovan told delegates that there should be nobody in the county looking for excuses over Cork’s earliest hurling championship exit since 2001. To adopt that attitude would “destroy us”, he added.

“Now might be a good time to just make this point and having spoken to a number of Cork hurlers since their exit from the championship and having had conversations with management, there is nobody there looking for excuses. And if we are going to consider ourselves unlucky to not be in the All-Ireland hurling championship, in my view it is the road to ruin.

“Decisions come, decisions go. Balls hit the post. Referees make good decisions, bad decisions. We are there as supporters. We want every decision to go our way. We'll say we were unlucky, but you have my word that the Cork camp do not believe that because if they did, it is the road to ruin for this county if our hurlers are going to use excuses of referees or pitches or dates or fixtures.

“Our team are very clear; they are already planning for next year. And there is nobody in Cork looking for excuses for our exit from any championship because I think it would destroy us if that's our attitude. I just want to be very clear on that.”

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, two letters were read out from East Cork GAA chairperson Avril Geary and Youghal secretary Sean Ó Súilleabhain expressing frustration with the pay-per-view GAAGO and the association’s cashless ticketing policy.

The Youghal letter also hit out at the decision by Croke Park to prevent charity logos on GAA shirts and the seven-day eligibility rule governing U20 players who are also part of their county’s senior set-up.

“Many of the older generation cannot watch the games as many do not have a mobile device, not to mind broadband in rural areas,” read Avril Geary’s letter on behalf of the East Cork division.

“It is terrible that an elderly person who doesn’t have a smartphone or computer cannot buy a ticket to club or inter-county games. This should be corrected, and credit card facilities should be provided, even if it was one turnstile,” noted Ó Súilleabhain.

With regard to GAAGO, Kevin O’Donovan said accessibility needs to improve.

“Technology needs to improve, and it needs a button on your smart tv. It is a Wi-Fi issue in some areas, so that’s a local thing, that’s not a GAA issue.

“The selection of key matches which promote our games almost need to be ring fenced and guaranteed free to air.”

Credit cards will be accepted at Cork county championship games in Páirc Uí Rinn and Páirc Uí Chaoimh later this year.