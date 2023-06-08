Cyril Farrell: Henry Shefflin needs to win a Leinster title with Galway

Driving to Thurles two weeks ago for the Tipperary-Waterford Munster round-robin fixture, we had Galway Bay FM on in the car to hear how the Tribesmen were getting on against the Dubs.

Cyril Farrell was on co-commentary duty. His frustration with what he was watching was easily picked up on. Match commentator Niall Canavan wouldn’t even have to throw to the three-time All-Ireland winning manager. There were enough vexed sighs coming from the second mic to let you know what he was thinking.

Galway’s first half inertia saw a 12-point gap open. It was a deficit they managed to erase late on in the second to earn a share of the spoils. And therein captured the story of the county’s unimpressive, if yet still unbeaten campaign. Crawling starts and comeback finishes.

Just over three minutes had elapsed in the county’s Leinster opener when Wexford had two goals on the board and a five-point advantage to boot. With 18 minutes remaining against Kilkenny, the deficit facing Shefflin’s charges was six.

So far, they’ve come up with the necessary answers. But, says Farrell, they can’t keep gifting headstarts to the opposition. And if he’s to be totally honest, he’s “worried” at how the team has not yet got motoring this summer.

Outside of Joseph Cooney’s form in the middle third, Evan Niland stepping up further up, and Daithi Burke and Gearoid McInerney’s fairly seamless swapping of the number three and six shirts, there hasn’t been a whole pile to get optimistic about from a maroon perspective.

“Topsy-turvy,” is Farrell’s assessment of Galway’s championship thus far.

“We were six down against Kilkenny and 12 down against Dublin before we actually pushed up on the puckout, stopped allowing them to get short puckouts away, and came back into the game.”

The stats back up Farrell’s remarks. Dublin had 20 puckouts in the opening half. They won 18 of them. Of their second-half 23, only 8 were retained.

“We can't afford to start that slowly against Kilkenny because if you give them a 10-point lead, which we gave to Dublin, you might pare it back a bit, but you are not going to beat them.

“You would be worried [they haven’t got going], but the only thing is they know themselves they have a lot of improvement to do. I'd expect them to start brighter on Sunday and take the game to Kilkenny, rather than the other way around.”

Negotiating Kilkenny in the round-robin phase of Leinster has never proved an issue for the province’s adopted child. Three wins, one draw. It’s when they sit back down together for the provincial decider where Galway are drawing blanks. In both 2020 (not a round-robin year) and '22, Kilkenny had their number. Galway's most recent Leinster crown is now five years in the rearview mirror.

Henry Shefflin, says Farrell, is long enough into his premiership out west that he needs to start accumulating pieces of tin.

“Henry and his management need to win a Leinster title. It's very important they get silverware. It is their second year in the job. The management knows the scene well. They saw all the club championship last year.

“It is a big year for them, really. They are there long enough to at least win a Leinster championship.”

Provincial silverware and a performance, preferably.

“They have to get a performance along with it. Henry has been kinda let down twice; the last day against Dublin, even if they got out of jail, and last year in the Leinster final when they didn't appear at all against Kilkenny. He won't want that happening again. That'll be in his mind. He'll be rattling the lads for the last week to start from the throw-in.

“I think the performance is in the lads. They are due a performance and they owe it to themselves. I know they are mad to win a Leinster title because they don't come around that often.”

Although Galway were assured of a top-three Leinster finish heading up to Croker for the aforementioned Dublin fixture, Farrell couldn’t get over the lack of western support. He urged Galway followers to get out in their numbers this Sunday.

“There was no one at all there for the Dublin game, I couldn't believe it. There was very little for the All-Ireland minor final either, only fathers, mothers, aunts and uncles.

“We need to get behind the team. I know things are costly, but they need support on Sunday.”