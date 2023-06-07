President Higgins: 'Teddy McCarthy will always hold a special place in the history of Irish sport'

GAA President Larry McCarthy has also extended the sympathies of the association to McCarthy's family.
Teddy McCarthy

Wed, 07 Jun, 2023 - 15:36

President Michael D Higgins has paid tribute to the life of Cork GAA star Teddy McCarthy, who died on Tuesday. 

McCarthy's iconic career saw him win Munster and All-Ireland medals in football and hurling and became the only player to do so in the same year in 1990.

“I would like to join with all those across Cork and throughout the GAA and beyond who have been so deeply saddened by the early passing of Teddy McCarthy," President Higgins said. 

"Teddy McCarthy will always hold a special place in the history of Irish sport, as the only player ever to win All-Ireland titles in hurling and football championships in the same year. Indeed, it seems increasingly unlikely that his remarkable achievement in 1990 will ever be repeated.

"May I extend my deepest condolences to Oonagh, to his children Cian, Niall and Sinéad, to those throughout Cork GAA who are mourning his loss, and to all of his family and friends.”

GAA President Larry McCarthy has extended the sympathies of the association to McCarthy's family.

“The outpouring of emotion which has greeted the sad news about the passing of Teddy McCarthy says much about the esteem in which he was held, not just in his native Cork but, throughout the GAA. He will live on forever in the history of our games, admired as one of their finest exponents and enshrined in our annals for his stunning feat of winning the Liam MacCarthy and Sam Maguire Cups in that unforgettable September of 1990. 

"There was so much more to Teddy than that though, he was a great club man who dedicated himself to the progress of Sarsfields and Glanmire and was the Vice Chair of Sarsfields, and while his loss will be immense, his impact will continue to serve as an inspiration. Our deepest sympathies to his wife Oonagh, daughter Sinéad, sons Niall and Cian, his wider family, friends, club and county colleagues.

“Ní bheidh a leitheid arís ann. Leaba i measc na naomh go raibh aige.”

Cork GAA Chairman Marc Sheehan described McCarthy as “a legend and icon of Cork GAA, Sarsfields and Glanmire". 

“There is great shock and sadness to hear of his untimely passing. Deepest sympathy of Cork GAA is extended to Teddy’s wife Oonagh, sons, Cian and Niall, daughter Sinead and extended family."

