Journalists excluded as EY present on Páirc Uí Chaoimh financial picture

Journalists covering Tuesday evening’s Cork County Board meeting were not allowed to enter the meeting while an update was being provided on the Páirc Uí Chaoimh finances.

A presentation by Ernst & Young (EY) on the Páirc Uí Chaoimh financial picture and the company responsible for the stadium's operation and management was delivered at the beginning of the June meeting of the Cork County Board. Journalists were asked to remain outside of the room in which the meeting was taking place while this presentation was given.

The decision by the Cork GAA executive to exclude the media was the fourth occasion in recent months where a section of the meeting has been held in-camera.

The Irish Examiner understands that part of the EY presentation centred on a new company taking over the management and operation of Páirc Uí Chaoimh from the existing companies Stad Cois Laoi Ltd and Páirc Uí Chaoimh Ltd.

There was mention of a VAT exemption for the new company, with the news welcomed as a positive development. A round of applause from delegates greeted the end of the two-person presentation.

The Páirc Uí Chaoimh accounts for 2022, which are separate to the Cork county board accounts, showed a turnover of €6,085,632, owing mainly to the Munster-South Africa rugby game and the Ed Sheeran, Elton John, and Westlife concerts that took place at the venue this year.

That €6m figure, however, became an end of year operating loss of €189,170 when cost of sales, administration expenses, and administration expenses depreciation were subtracted.

Tuesday evening’s EY presentation arrived one week after the Irish Examiner revealed that Cork GAA had received a one-year loan holiday from Croke Park on its burdensome Páirc Uí Chaoimh debt.

In relation to its total stadium redevelopment overheads - which last September stood at over €30 million - Cork GAA will not have to make their annual €500,000 loan repayment to Croke Park this year.

A temporary moratorium on the sum owed to the GAA’s Central Council, which last September stood at €7,763,722, has been signed off by the association.

Elsewhere during Tuesday’s meeting, Cork county board chairman Marc Sheehan took umbrage with the negative discourse that surrounded Páirc Uí Chaoimh when it emerged as the frontrunner to host this Sunday’s Clare-Limerick Munster SHC final.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh was in line to stage the game until Clare made an 11th hour request for Munster Council to consider TUS Gaelic Grounds as an alternative. The Ennis Road ground was subsequently confirmed as the venue for this weekend’s decider.

“It is the finest stadium in the province,” Sheehan said of Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

“Some of the discourse, some of the narrative, and some of the negativity around our facilities here, which seemed to come into play in terms of the hosting or the not hosting of the Munster senior hurling final, was most disappointing.

“We have no greater or no lesser amount of access or egress problems than any other stadium that would put through 40,000 or 45,000 people on any given afternoon or evening.

“We have the full support of the statutory authorities here in Cork to host the games. We are well able to do it. We do it well and we do it with a smile in terms of our stewards and event control team, and the facilities and the experience that we provide to patrons who come to a packed out Páirc Uí Chaoimh for a significant game in the Munster championship or All-Ireland series.

“We are very proud of our stadium, and we will continue always to promote our stadium and to promote all the many, many positives that it has. It is very much part of what we are. We look forward to hosting significant games well into the future and hosting them well.”

A number of delegates offered their support for Sheehan’s comments. Cork CEO Kevin O’Donovan added that Páirc Uí Chaoimh was in line to host an All-Ireland hurling quarter-final in early July.