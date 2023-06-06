GAA plunged into mourning at sudden passing of Cork legend Teddy McCarthy

THE GAA in Cork, and beyond, has been plunged into shock and mourning by the sudden passing on Tuesday of legendary dual All-Ireland winner Teddy McCarthy. The Sarsfields and Glanmire club man was 58.
McCarthy wrote himself into the storied pages of GAA history in 1990 by becoming the first and only player to win All-Ireland inter-county hurling and football medals in the same season.
McCarthy was the current vice-chairman of the Sars club, and retained a keen interest in both codes, attending games up to and including last weekend.