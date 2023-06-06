Selectors and coaches being delisted to act as water carriers

Inter-county teams are getting round the ban on maor foirne by deploying coaches and selectors as hurley and water carriers.

Although the match regulation stipulates that no coach or selector can take the maor camán/uisce role, counties have been delisting their coaches and selectors so that they can fulfil the positions.

Since 2020, former Limerick captain Donal O’Grady has been a selector for John Kiely but has been fulfilling one of the maor camán roles this year. For the last three games, neither he nor Aonghus O’Brien have been named as selectors in the match programme.

Neither is Dublin’s long-standing strength and conditioning coach Bryan Cullen stated as a coach or selector for Dessie Farrell’s side and 2011 All-Ireland winning manager Pat Gilroy is part of the management team. Both men have been water carriers for Dublin in this year’s championship. Offaly performance coach and Tipperary’s former All-Ireland winning captain Brendan Maher was a hurley carrier in the recent Joe McDonagh Cup final.

The match regulation states: “Official team personnel (selectors/coaches), substitutes, injured players or members of the extended panel may not act as maoir uisce. In the event that any official team personnel, injured player or a member of the extended panel act as maoir uisce, any breach of rule shall be considered as a misconduct at games by team officials infraction.

“Maoir Uisce are not permitted to have/use Communications devices i.e. walkie talkies. In Hurling the Maoir Uisce will also act as Hurley Carriers & may enter the field of play with a replacement hurley when necessary.”

There is an acceptance in Croke Park that the regulation is open to circumvention especially as there was such opposition among management teams to the running selector role being disbanded two years ago.

Going back to this year’s Allianz Leagues, several hurley and water carriers have been booked for illegal pitch incursions, while one of Waterford’s maor camáns along with a Clare backroom official were sent off for a half-time altercation in the counties’ clash last month. Unlike hurley carriers’ limited access, water carriers are not permitted to enter the field of play.

The warm weather this past weekend prompted a number of county set-ups to request that the water regulations be relaxed for the benefit of the players. For last July’s All-Ireland senior hurling final which was played on an extremely hot day, an additional water carrier was allowed and water bottles were placed around the perimeter of the pitch.