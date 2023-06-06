Ones to watch: Three Cork U20s who could make the step up to senior

Ben Cunningham (St Finbarr’s)

As we mentioned elsewhere, the Barrs sharpshooter has already been handed his graduation cap and gown by Pat Ryan. The rangy half-forward saw minutes for the Cork seniors in the pre-season Munster SHL competition back in January and then made his full debut when starting at right half-forward in the Round 3 league win at home to Westmeath.

Top-scored in each of Cork’s six outings en route to All-Ireland U20 glory. Finished second in the overall scoring chart behind Offaly’s Adam Screeney with 2-53 (0-34 frees, 0-3 ‘65s). But even more impressive than the 0-11 he averaged per game was his temperament and self-assuredness at key moments in the campaign.

Came up with the decisive 55th minute goal to see off Clare in Round 4 of the Munster round-robin. Scored the last two points, including the winner, at the end of their Round 5 encounter with Limerick.

At Thurles on Sunday, he wasn’t a bit fazed by the two Offaly shirts that stood in front and behind him to limit his aerial threat off early Cork restarts. Accounted for 0-4 of Cork’s 1-6 burst at the beginning of the second half that settled the outcome.

Would bring directness and a ball-winning ability to Pat Ryan’s half-forward line, while there’s hardly need to mention what he offers from the dead-ball.

Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold)

Another half-forward who is impressively adept in the air. Another one who doesn’t lack for size. After Cunningham, he was Cork’s most influential player in their run to U20 glory.

On the evening of the Munster final - the evening where Cork came closest to defeat and championship elimination - he was the player who came up with the clutch plays. At 1-18 to 1-14 behind entering the final quarter, Healy plucked a Brion Saunderson restart out of the sky, swivelled, and sent the sliotar between the Clare posts from way out on the uncovered stand sideline.

The only real issue to be debated with regard to the Lisgoold teenager’s senior prospects is whether he gets his chance in 2024 or ‘25. Healy, you see, has another year at U20. He'll surely be looked at early on in 2024, the same as Cunningham this year, with a call then to be made as to where he fits best come April and May.

Brion Saunderson (Midleton)

We could easily have gone with captain Micheál Mullins here, and we’ve no doubt Mullins will be called for audition, but given the dearth of goalkeepers in the county threatening the first-team status of senior number one Patrick Collins, it's no harm to signpost the youngster who will challenge Collins for the white and red hooped shirt in the coming years.

Saunderson was one of the more unheralded players of this U20 campaign. Was beaten on just three occasions across their five Munster outings. Pulled off an important save to deny Cormac Egan a second Offaly goal in the first-half of Sunday’s All-Ireland final.

The battle between the sticks on Leeside is about to get right interesting.