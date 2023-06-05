Croke Park joy for Wicklow and Monaghan

Wicklow bounced back immediately to Christy Ring hurling, after storming from behind to beat Donegal in Saturday's Nickey Rackard Cup final at Croke Park, on a score of 1-20 to 3-12
SWIFT RETURN: Wicklow players celebrate with the trophy after their side's victory in the Nickey Rackard Cup final at Croke Park. Pic: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Mon, 05 Jun, 2023 - 06:40
Dan Bannon, Croke Park

Wicklow bounced back immediately to Christy Ring hurling, after storming from behind to beat Donegal in Saturday's Nickey Rackard Cup final at Croke Park, on a score of 1-20 to 3-12. 

But they were made to work all the way by Mícheál Mac Cann’s plucky underdogs. Donegal looked on course to repeat the feats of 2013 and 2020 until replacement David Maloney gave Wicklow their first lead in the final as late as the 56th minute.

That score came in the midst of a six-point match-winning run from the Leinster men. The sequence was aptly finished by top scorer on the day Christy Moorehouse.

Donegal took the early initiative, when Ryan Hilferty’s low shot found the net. With Ronan McDermott excelling at full forward he set up Liam McKinney to make the shock a strong possibility with his side's second goal to make it 2-8 to 0-10 at the turn.

With Moorehouse keeping Casey O’Brien’s troops in tow, they found another level when they needed it most.

Donegal’s top scorer and goalkeeper Luke White did fire home a free in the frantic finish, but Wicklow held on.

Meanwhile, Monaghan claimed their first ever Lory Meagher title with a finishing flurry for a 3-22 to 3-20 over Lancashire on Saturday.

Niall Garland was busy and electric all afternoon but he really put it together when his side needed him most. The Blayney attacker nestled two scorching second half goals that swung the final.

The first came from a fine run but his second was blistering. The other Clare exile, Niall Arthur, top scored with ten points in a compelling display.

Lancashire will have regrets, having started the second half well with a goal from substitute Simon Holland’s first touch they were in control until they were met with the Garland double whammy. 

