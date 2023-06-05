Christy O'Connor: Novel pairings add spice to football's flawed new order

Novel pairings at least adding to the dynamic of the new system

June may have arrived, the season may still only be warming up, the excitement has still to fully ramp up, but there has still never been an All-Ireland football championship like this one. There couldn’t have been, especially with the huge volume of matches to be played (99), which is up 39 from last year.

There may be a lack of jeopardy and intrigue but there has never been more football played during the summer. Some counties have played as many matches in the last few weeks as they have in the last three years. At the other end of the spectrum, the least amount of matches it will take to win the Sam Maguire is eight. It could take as many as ten, possibly 11 for Armagh.

This weekend though, was unlike anything the GAA had ever seen before. For the first time in history, 32 counties, including London but minus Kilkenny, were playing championship football in a single weekend, in either the Sam Maguire and Tailteann Cup.

To make the weekend even more jam-packed, five counties also saw their hurlers in Croke Park for the Christy Ring, Nicky Rackard and Lory Meagher Cups. The Monaghan hurlers won a senior title for the first time in their history, defeating Lancashire in the Lory Meagher final.

The new football system is not faultless but one of its biggest attractions is the new and novel pairings it throws up. Clare and Monaghan met for the first time ever in the senior championship on Sunday. So did Laois and London, Limerick and Wicklow, and Leitrim and Wexford.

To date, there have been six new football ties played in the 2023 championship, with more to come. However, it’s not just new ties but the renewal of old ones that has broadened the base of the new system.

Mayo and Louth met yon Sunday for the first time since the 1950 All-Ireland final, but that still pales into comparison with some of the other old rematches. Antrim and Wexford’s recent clash was their first championship meeting since the 1913 All-Ireland semi-final.

When Meath defeated Tipperary in the opening round of the Tailteann Cup, it was the counties' first championship meeting since the 1895 All-Ireland final, which was played in March 1896 when Arravale Rovers defeated Pierce O’Mahony’s on Jones’s Road by 0-4 to 0-3.

Who would have thought back then that it would take 127 years for Meath and Tipperary to meet again in the championship?

Clifford continuing to cut loose

In the 74th minute of Saturday’s Cork-Kerry game, Seán Powter was squaring up to take a free when David Clifford pushed him in the back to stop the play. Clifford took the yellow card, knowing full well what he was doing by enabling Kerry to defensively reset.

Clifford has long known all the tricks of the trade, especially when every other team has been consistently trying to stop him throughout his career. There were stages of the first half of Saturday when Cork again looked to have found the right formula with Daniel O’Mahony winning three 50-50 tussles with Clifford, and restricting him to just seven possessions in that period. Coming after Seán Meehan and Kevin Flahive had done impressive man-marking jobs on Clifford in 2021 and 2022, did Cork know something that everyone else didn’t?

When all the numbers were crunched at the end though, Clifford was once again the difference in a big championship game for Kerry. From just 11 possessions, Clifford scored 0-4, had two assists and was fouled for a converted free.

Excluding the clutch penalty he converted on Saturday, Clifford has now scored 2-11 from play and was either fouled for, or had direct assists for another 0-9 in his last three matches. Clifford didn’t score a goal against Mayo but he could have raised three green flags that afternoon.

On Saturday, he again proved his worth when Kerry needed him most in the second half, with his fingerprints smeared all over 1-4 of Kerry’s 1-5 in that period.

Clifford is effectively unstoppable. The biggest question Kerry need to ask though, is what happens if he is stopped?

A fitting end to the most open and expansive minor and U20 championships ever

When Cork and Offaly defeated Clare and Wexford in the recent Munster and Leinster U20 finals, both were epic matches, which were reflective of such roller-coaster campaigns in both provinces.

Clare and Wexford were devastated to lose those games, but they were also thankful to have been in those positions because of the make-up of the new U20 championship format.

Cork’s defeat of Limerick in round 4 nudged Clare into 3rd spot and pushed Limerick back out to 4th. Clare capitalised on the opportunity by beating Tipp in the semi-final in Thurles over a week later.

Wexford also had to overcome some serious challenges en route to the Leinster final. After finishing bottom of the top tier group, Wexford still advanced to the quarter-final, where they overcame Westmeath in Mullingar by five points. They had to face Kilkenny in Nowlan Park in the semi-final but, in another gripping match, Wexford scored the last three points to win by two.

Offaly went unbeaten in Leinster but they still had to do it the hard way. Playing seven games to win a provincial U20 title was previously unheard of but that has been the beauty and equity of the new championship structure. Sunday’s All-Ireland U20 final was the 38th game in the competition. As a comparison, there were just 20 games in last year’s U20 championship, with just 16 games in the 2021 championship.

The minor championship also saw an expansion this year. Leinster counties were never going to be too happy with Galway moving in, especially when Galway have been the dominant force in the minor grade for the last three decades. Yet as well as being fairer to Galway, their presence in Leinster also gave a better balance to the All-Ireland championship.

A new format this year – a round robin in both Munster and Leinster - meant that every team was at least beginning from the same starting point. Sunday’s All-Ireland minor final between Clare and Galway marked the 42nd game of this championship.

In front of 30,000 in Thurles, Clare and Cork were crowned minor and U20 champions in two high scoring games, which provided a fitting conclusion to the most open, expansive and equitable minor and U20 hurling championships in the storied history of both competitions.