Seanie Geraghty: “That game is our year in a nutshell”

Christy Ring Cup Final

MEATH 1-23 DERRY 1-21

Meath will play Joe McDonagh Cup hurling in 2024 after they overcame Derry in Saturday’s Christy Ring Cup final, and for 45 minutes of their contest with the Oak Leaf men, they looked like a team that would be well able to step back to the second tier of competition.

Having briefly moved 13 points to the good, the remainder of the game illustrated exactly why they were sucked back down into Christy Ring hurling, as Derry suddenly took control of the game, and came back to within a single point before James Regan’s 14th point of the afternoon saw the Royals over the line.

“That game is our year in a nutshell” said defender Seanie Geraghty afterwards, as he challenged the group to move away from bouncing between the two levels.

“In the first half we were very fluent. We were threatening that performance, our training matches have been good and sharp. In the second half then - I don’t know?

“It’s great to get that cup but in the cold light of day, I’d say Derry ate us alive on our own puckouts, and we took bad options. Look, it’s a learning experience, a lot of lads haven’t played in Croke Park before, and there’s plenty to work on.

“Meath has to decide at some stage if it’s a Joe McDonagh team or a Christy Ring team. That’s a conversation we have got to have over the next five, six months”.

That the hurling is there in the group, is beyond doubt. Their first ten minutes was little short of stunning.

Éamon Ó Donnchadha was sensational, picking off three points from play, including one magnificent strike from the Cusack Stand sideline, as they exploded out of the blocks to lead by 0-7 to 0-0 after ten minutes.

Derry finally got off the mark through an excellent Seán Kelly catch and strike two minutes later and it wasn’t until the fifth minute of the second half that the Oak Leaf men added a second point from play. By then James Regan was firing over points from play and from frees at will, while Nicky Potterton seemed to put them safe with a goal, a key score as they moved 1-20 to 0-10 clear.

Then Cormac O’Doherty nailed two frees from long distance in the space of just 60 seconds and fired another dead ball chance to the net at the start of the fourth quarter, and suddenly Derry came alive.

Corey O’Reilly was hugely involved at centre forward, John Mullan led the line well, and going into the last ten minutes, the lead was down to four points.

An incredibly harsh call to give Seán Cassidy a second yellow card after 65 minutes further piled the pressure on Derry but they continued to press, getting back to within one, before Regan’s insurance point sealed the deal.

“If the sending off hadn’t came, I think we would’ve won it” fumed Derry manager Johnny McGarvey.

“It is not sour grapes, I think it was a disgrace. The referee didn’t blow a foul, the man turned in and he said it was a linesman informed him it was an accidental loose hurl. That is not a sending off in a hurling championship match, in an All-Ireland final with ten minutes to go with three or four-point game”.

Except it was, and consequently, or coincidentally, the 14 men still standing for Derry couldn’t quite compete their monumental comeback.

SCORERS FOR MEATH: J Regan 0-14 (0-11f), N Potterton 1-1, É Ó Donnchadha 0-3, M Healy 0-1, P Ryan 0-1, S Ennis 0-1, J Kelly 0-1, S Geraghty 0-1.

SCORERS FOR DERRY: C O’Doherty 1-14 (1-14f), J Mullan 0-2, C O’Reilly 0-2, S Kelly 0-1, P Nelis 0-1, S Melaugh 0-1.

MEATH: C Ennis; S Geraghty, S Brennan, B McKeon; S Ennis, M Healy, N McLarnon; P Ryan, M Burke; J Toher, J Kelly, É Ó Donnachadha, S Morris, J Regan, N Potterton.

SUBS: G Dwane for Geraghty (blood 9-21), A Gannon for Morris (half-time), P O’Hanrahan for Ryan (52), Dwane for Brennan (52), M O’Sullivan for Kelly (64), J Murray for Ó Donnchadha (67).

DERRY: O O’Doherty; P Kelly, M Craig, SF Quinn; S Cassidy, R Mullan, J Friel; C O’Doherty, M McGrath; E Conway, C O’Reilly, D McGilligan; P Cleary, J Mullan, S Kelly.

SUBS: S Melaugh for Kelly (13), E Cassidy for Conway (32) P Nelis for Cleary (48), C O’Kane for McGilligan (60).

REFEREE: K Jordan (Tipperary)