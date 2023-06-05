Cork league wrap: Nemo Rangers book place in Division one final 

Nemo Rangers made sure of their place in the Division 1 final of the Cork Credit Unions SFL despite suffering their first defeat of the season on Thursday night. It was their great rivals from St Finbarr’s who inflicted that defeat on the reigning champions, and the result sees the Togher side in pole position to join Nemo in the final with one round of fixtures to play. Only Douglas are in a position to prevent a meeting of Nemo and the Barr’s as they lie three points behind the gallant old blues but still have two games to play.
St Finbarr’s laid the foundation for their victory over Nemo with a strong first half performance in Neenan Park that saw them lead by 0-8 to 0-2 at the break as the Trabeg side struggled with their shooting. The returning Brian Hayes kicked two points for the Barr’s, as did Johnny Barrett while Cillian Myers Murray hit 0-3. Eoin McElligott and Alan O’Donovan had Nemo’s scores in that opening period and though their side improved in the second period, the damage was done. Myers Murray tagged on another brace of points for the Barr’s, as did Colm Scully and though Jack Coughlan had two of his own for Nemo, and Luke Connolly found his range, it was the Barr’s who took the points with a 0-13 to 0-8 win and a draw will be enough for them in their final game against Ballincollig to join Nemo in the decider.
Éire Óg secured their status in Division 1 as a result of their slender 0-13 to 1-8 win over Carbery Rangers on Friday evening. Daniel Goulding was their scorer-in-chief as he kicked 0-6 while Joe Cooper and Jack Murphy struck for 0-2 apiece. Ciarán Santry hit 1-1 for the Rosscarbery side, and Daragh Hayes 0-2 but they will need a win in their final game against Cill na Martra if they are to retain their top flight status for 2024.
Ballincollig gave their attempt at the great escape another boost after they defeated Kiskeam by 2-14 to 1-10. Ciarán Buckley had 1-1 for the village, Dara Dorgan and Cian Kiely kicked 0-3 each while Seán O’Neill raised the other green flag. Dave Scannell kicked 0-5 for Kiskeam, and Michael Herlihy also scored but they now find themselves locked on four points with Ballincollig and Carbery Rangers with Ballincollig’s inferior scoring difference keeping them in the bottom two.
They’re ahead of Valley Rovers after they conceded their game against Castlehaven while Douglas will play Cill na Martra on Tuesday week.
Down in Division 2 it’s all to play for at both ends of the table. Clonakilty were top of the table before the weekend’s action began but their game against Béal Átha ‘n Ghaorthaidh was put back until Wednesday week allowing Newcestown and Carrigaline to jump ahead of them.
Carrigaline maintained their fine form as they dug out a 0-10 to 0-8 win over Fermoy. The sides were level on six occasions as two points from Olin Barry and Niall Coakley helped Carrigaline into a 0-8 to 0-6 lead with ten to go. Fermoy dug deep to draw level, as David Lardner topped scored with 0-5 and Pádraig de Róiste, Jake Carr and Ben Twomey also scored, before points from Mellett and Coakley secured the win for the Carrigdhoun outfit.
Newcestown travelled to Mourneabbey to take on Clyda Rovers on Saturday and came away with the points as a result of their 0-11 to 1-7 win. Richard O’Sullivan continued his fine form for Newcestown as he kicked 0-5, 0-2 of which were from play while Gearóid O’Donovan and Eoghan Collins also tapped over two scores from play each. Eoin Walsh had 1-3 for Clyda while Dan O’Callaghan and Conor Flanagan also pointed but Clyda and Béal Átha now lie only one point clear of Kanturk, who are second from bottom.
St Michael’s confirmed Aghada’s relegation to Division 3 as they registered a comfortable 4-20 to 0-11 win over the Imokilly side on Friday evening. Liam O’Sullivan top scored with 1-5 for Michael’s, Keith Hegarty kicked 1-3, as did Robbie Cotter while Eric Hegarty hit Agahda for 1-2. Diarmuid Byrne was Aghada’s top scorer with 0-4, Aaron Berry kicked 0-3 while Fintan Cody chipped in with 0-2.