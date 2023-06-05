Cork league wrap: Nemo Rangers book place in Division one final 

Nemo Rangers made sure of their place in the Division 1 final of the Cork Credit Unions SFL despite suffering their first defeat of the season on Thursday night. It was their great rivals from St Finbarr’s who inflicted that defeat on the reigning champions, and the result sees the Togher side in pole position to join Nemo in the final with one round of fixtures to play. Only Douglas are in a position to prevent a meeting of Nemo and the Barr’s as they lie three points behind the gallant old blues but still have two games to play.

St Finbarr’s laid the foundation for their victory over Nemo with a strong first half performance in Neenan Park that saw them lead by 0-8 to 0-2 at the break as the Trabeg side struggled with their shooting. The returning Brian Hayes kicked two points for the Barr’s, as did Johnny Barrett while Cillian Myers Murray hit 0-3. Eoin McElligott and Alan O’Donovan had Nemo’s scores in that opening period and though their side improved in the second period, the damage was done. Myers Murray tagged on another brace of points for the Barr’s, as did Colm Scully and though Jack Coughlan had two of his own for Nemo, and Luke Connolly found his range, it was the Barr’s who took the points with a 0-13 to 0-8 win and a draw will be enough for them in their final game against Ballincollig to join Nemo in the decider.