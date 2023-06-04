Clare defeat Galway to win first minor hurling title since 1997

All-Ireland MHC final

Clare 2-22 Galway 4-11

It was the perfect finale for Clare in FBD Semple Stadium on Sunday as they captured the Electric Ireland All-Ireland MHC title in glorious sunshine. After emerging from a challenging Munster campaign, and appearing in their first decider since 2010, it proved they were more than ready for this acid test.

And what an examination of their credentials it was, as they eventually left with five points to spare.

Brian O’Connell’s charges were in front by a single point at the interval, but it was their second-half showing - particularly the third quarter - that ensured they took home the Irish Press Cup for only the second time ever - their last was 1997 when, incidentally, they also defeated a Galway side.

Twelve different scorers were involved amidst a marvellous team display, and the value of the bench was another high point contributing handsomely to the tally.

Both teams lined out as they did in the semi-finals and with the atmosphere electric Clare’s Michael Collins got the scoring underway after just 50 seconds. Galway, with the breeze behind them, settled when an Aaron Niland long-range free was fetched by Jason Rabbitte and the full-forward swivelled around to send the sliotar to the net in the third minute.

JOY: Clare’s Jamie Moylan and Jack Mescal celebrate. Pic: INPHO/Ken Sutton

A reflection of the Tribesmen’s dominance was highlighted by their six wides to Clare’s none in the first 10 minutes. The Banner, slowly and defiantly, worked their way back through unanswered points from Collins and Marc O’Brien (0-1 free) to lead 0-5 to 1-1.

Galway, who have not been shy when it comes to scoring goals, added a second in the 13th minute when Cullen Killeen soloed through from the left after referee Michael Kennedy applied the advantage rule.

A Niland free edged them three clear.

But this Clare team - and not for the first time in this competition - found another gear and by the 20th minute they outscored their opponents five points to one - two beauties in particular from wing-forward Seán Arthur. Clare ahead by one, as the pendulum continued to swing back-and-forth for the rest of a hectic first-half.

Clare ‘keeper Mark Sheedy stopped a Niland shot five minutes from the break. It was left to free-taker Marc O’Brien to close out the scoring in the 29th minute after Galway goalkeeper Shane Murray was deemed to have over-carried.

After being level five times, Clare went to the dressing-room ahead by the minimum, 0-12 to 2-5. Galway in front in the wides count, nine/four.

The second-half continued apace. Within a minute, Clare increased their advantage when O’Brien did the heavy lifting, his sublime pass to Ógie Fanning ending in a goal.

A minute later, they struck again when James Hegarty’s free from his own ’65 deceived Murray in the Galway goal, 2-12 to 2-7.

Clare on the front foot now were turning in a superb showing.

A run of three points from play - sub Fred Hegarty, Jack Mescal and Collins - and Clare moved 2-16 to 2-8 up at the three-quarter mark.

Sensing the contest moving away from them, Niland went for goal from a close-in free but his effort was repelled, as was the rebound to a huge roar from the Banner crowd.

Three Niland points carried the fight but Clare went on a scoring rampage once again. Although sub Harry Holmes netted a fine individual goal for Galway in the 57th minute to close the gap, 2-18 to 3-11, Clare were ravenous for success.

This was epitomised by a brilliant goal-bound block by Eoghan Gunning who returned to the field after being forced off as a blood-sub.

Four points without reply coming down the home stretch moved the lead out to eight points - a lead the winners richly deserved.

Killeen’s 64th minute goal for Galway - his second - could never deny Clare their hour of glory.

Scorers for Clare: M O’Brien (0-7, 0-5 frees), J Hegarty (1-2 frees), Ó Fanning (1-1), M Collins (0-3), S Arthur (0-2), E Price, J Mescal. M Power, H Doherty, F Hegarty, E Carey and E Begley (0-1 each).

Scorers for Galway: A Niland (0-8, 0-6 frees), C Killeen (2-0), J Rabbitte (1-1), H Holmes (1-0), M Burke and M Fallon (0-1 each).

CLARE: M Sheedy (Sixmilebridge); E Gunning (Broadford), R Keane (Killanena), C Rynne (Inagh-Kilnamona); J Moylan (Cratloe), J Hegarty (Inagh Kilnamona), E Price (Clarecastle); J Mescal (Inagh Kilnamona), M O’Halloran (Sixmilebridge); S Arthur (Newmarket-on-Fergus), M Collins (Clonlara), R Kilroy (The Banner); Ó Fanning (St Joseph’s Doora Barefield), M O’Brien (Cratloe), E Begley (Clonlara).

Subs: F Hegarty (Inagh-Kilnamona) for R Keane (half-time, inj), M Power (Newmarket-on-Fergus) for E Begley (38), E Carey (Cratloe) for E Gunning (bs 48-50), H Doherty (Clarecastle) for O Fanning (52), E Carey for J Mescal (53), E Mulcahy (Tulla) for R Kilroy (58).

GALWAY: S Murray (Kilconieron); T Blake (Oranmore-Maree), S Murphy (Clarinbridge, Capt), G King (Castlegar); D Quirke (Athenry), D Campbell (Cappataggle), E O’Reilly (Liam Mellows); M Burke (Skehana/Mountbellow-Moylough), C Killeen (Loughrea); D Counihan (Clarinbridge), C Burke (Oranmore/Maree), C Gilligan (Craughwell); B Callanan (Ardrahan), J Rabbitte (Athenry), A Niland (Clarinbridge).

Subs: M Fallon (Clarinbridge) for D Campbell (half-time), S Keane (Sarsfields) E O’Reilly, H Holmes (Ballygar) for C Burke (both 40), E Mulleady (Kilconeiron) for B Callanan (58).

Referee: Michael Kennedy (Tipperary).