Curbing Clifford: Can Cork put the shackles on Kerry talisman?

On the back of Sean Meehan's performance against David Clifford when he held his scoreless from play, the Kiskeam defender secured an All-Star nomination in 2021. Little wonder. Few inter-county defences succeed in shackling the generational talent from Fossa, but he's been less than stellar in his senior outings against the men in red.

Since facing Cork for the first time at senior level five years ago, it’s been a mixed bag for the Kerry captain. Eight points from play in his first three SFC games against the neighbours, he’s managed just one in the last two, although he was restricted by injury in Páirc Uí Rinn last year.

As he renews acquaintances with their Munster rivals on Saturday, Cork will be making their special plans to again curb the class of Clifford. In all likelihood, John Cleary and his management team will 'cheat' with their plus-one defender, whichever side David Clifford drifts to. The Kerry forward scored 0-8 against Mayo and had three goals chances. Hw has scored 2-7 from play in his last two outings and unless Cork get a handle on him in the wide open spaces of Pairc Ui Chaoimh, there could be trouble ahead.

Here’s a synopsis of his five previous SFC encounters with Cork:

2018 Munster final, Páirc Uí Chaoimh – Cork 2-4 Kerry 3-18.

Scored 0-2. Marker: Sam Ryan.

Report: Clifford may have only scored a couple of first-half points in his first Munster final but he had Ryan in knots in the opening stages and in the 19th minute his fellow debutant was sin-binned for hauling him down after one too many runs.

Comment: “You’re beaten by 17 points, a black card... I felt the black card calls, a couple that were given which probably weren’t, a couple that weren’t given were We just have to suck that up, we can’t complain. We were beaten too comprehensively for that to be a factor in what we can talk about.” – then Cork manager Ronan McCarthy.

2019 Munster final, Páirc Uí Chaoimh – Cork 3-10 Kerry 1-19.

Scored 0-4, 1 free. Marker: Kevin Flahive.

Report: Three points from play and active in support moves namely his ingenuity in setting up Seán O’Shea for a goal attempt and then Micheál Burns’ crucial late point, this was Clifford’s best senior day out against Cork.

Comment: "Any time Kerry had possession and were driving at Cork they had them under all kinds of pressure. David Clifford had Kevin Flahive under all sorts of pressure. When they moved the ball quickly and gave it to him, it was okay." – Tomás Ó Sé.

2020 Munster semi-final, Páirc Uí Chaoimh – Cork 1-12 Kerry 0-13.

Scored 0-4, 1 free. Marker: Maurice Shanley.

DEBUT DUTY: David Clifford of Kerry in action against Maurice Shanley of Cork in front of empty stands during the Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Report: On a brutal November night for football, Clifford mixed the ridiculous with the sublime. Kicking two frees wide that on a normal day he would have converted with ease, he also put over a point that nobody else on the field would have been capable of doing. A couple of easy point chances were sacrificed for low percentage goal attempts.

Comment: “He (Shanley) has taken it all in his stride. He is a quiet lad but nothing seems to faze him. He was given the job of marking David Clifford on his championship debut and did as well as any of the top defenders in the country have done over the last couple of years on him” – Mark Collins.

2021 Munster final, Fitzgerald Stadium – Kerry 4-22 Cork 1-9.

Scored 0-1, free. Marker: Seán Meehan.

Report: On what was an otherwise great day for Kerry and awful one for Cork, all that Clifford had to his name by the end was a 61st minute free. Obviously, he had soaked so much of Cork’s attention but Meehan was a leech on him for the entirety of the game.

Comment: “Few positives can be taken by Cork – besides the performance of Seán Meehan. The Kiskeam man gave as good a display in man-marking as any Cork player has in Killarney. To keep a player of the class of David Clifford (who was wasteful and casual in possession) so quiet is a testament to his ability and potential.” – Patrick Kelly.

2022 Munster semi-final, Páirc Uí Rinn – Cork 0-11 Kerry 0-23.

Scored 0-4, 3 frees. Marker: Kevin Flahive.

SLIPPING: Cork's Kevin Flahive pressures David Clifford of Kerry.

Report: With Meehan injured, Flahive, who suffered an ACL injury late in the game, was a needly marker for Clifford although it helped that Seán Powter was such a diligent and combative sweeper to assist him in curbing the Fossa man. In John Cleary’s first championship game in charge as interim manager, there is little reason he won’t try and repeat the trick in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday.

Comment: “Seán Powter withdrew from his centre-forward slot and patrolled with effect in front of David Clifford. The model of providing Clifford with his own specific sweeper is something we will see more and more of as the championship progresses. While it is easy to say ‘stop Clifford and you stop Kerry’, what is certain is if you don’t stop him, you won’t win.” – Éamonn Fitzmaurice.