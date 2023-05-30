Blaithin Mackin: Love of county can compete with lure of AFLW

Ladies Gaelic football will not lose all of its prize assets to Aussie Rules, says Armagh star Blaithín Mackin who is back lining out for the Orchard this summer after winning an AFLW title in her rookie season in Australia.

“It must be hard for the LGFA to hear people saying ‘Oh the AFLW is stealing all our players,’ but I think this year is a prime example. There’s so many players staying for their county this summer and heading out afterwards. I think it will always come down to personal choice,” Mackin stressed.

The eighth season of the AFLW starts on the first weekend of September.

It offers Irish players professional contracts and pre-season training officially began on Monday but many clubs are allowing their Irish players to see out their inter-county season before returning.

“Obviously the AFL season is trying to grow and eventually, if matches start to clash, it will be different but I really think it’s completely up to each individual and players will differ,” she stressed at the launch of the TG4 All-Ireland Championships.

“Melbourne (Demons) allow us to do both and that’s a big part of it for me. I had started the league with Armagh when it (recruitment) happened. If I’d been told ‘you have to come out right now’ I would have put it on hold. I wouldn’t have left Armagh down in the middle of a season.

“Obviously you don’t like missing out for your club but we’re lucky that no one in our club begrudges us going over and taking this opportunity.”

She accepts that juggling both seasons will become more and more difficult as AFLW expansion continues but believes not all the top LGFA talent will then opt for Australia.

“People might say I’m giving the AFL a miss because I don’t want to miss the county. I really think if you want to play with your county you still will.”

Mackin and Dublin’s Sinead Goldrick won AFLW titles with Melbourne Demons in 2022 and her three-time All-Star sister Aimee has since signed for them.

“We’ll go back as soon as we’re finished here and hopefully that’s after an All-Ireland final,” Mackin said.

Armagh suffered a shock Ulster final defeat by Donegal last Sunday when Aimee looked to have sustained a serious injury but an X-ray has confirmed there is no major damage to her hip and lower back, giving her time to recover before the senior All-Ireland series starts on June 17.

Groupings were confirmed after the completion of all provincial finals.

Mayo, who shocked Galway in the Connacht final, are top seeds in their group with Armagh and Laois. Beaten Leinster finalists and defending champions Meath are in a group with Donegal and Waterford.

Despite contesting last year’s final and winning Division One since, Kerry were heavily beaten by Cork in the Munster final which pits them against Dublin and Cavan while the Rebelettes are grouped with Galway and Tipperary.

All roads lead to Croke Park on Sunday August 13, which will also be the 50th anniversary of the first LGFA senior final between Offaly and Tipperary, which was played in Durrow (Co Laois) in 1974.