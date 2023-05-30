How they rank: Limerick beginning to cast their spells again

After Limerick’s revitalised display on Sunday and the conclusion of the Leinster and Munster round-robin stages, where do the 11 counties rank?

1. Limerick

Beaten once in their last 19 championship games, they may be exhibiting a bit of wear and tear but some of that old black magic was evident in TUS Gaelic Grounds on Sunday. To do the four-in-a-row, they will likely have to beat Clare on June 11 as four games could be one game too many for them but seeing off Cork will bring them on a ton. Other teams are probably not being given enough credit for raising themselves to challenge the kingpins.

2. Clare

Would they have preferred Tipperary, not Limerick, standing in their way of bridging the gap to their last Munster title in 1998? We would argue yes as it is one source of inspiration for Limerick to do the five-in-a-row in the province. Even more so that they get another shot at the team that blotted their copybook. Clare certainly can beat Limerick again but the losers will have a mountain to climb. June 11 will feel like a knock-out game.

3. Kilkenny

Ahead of Galway based on their superior provincial form these last three years and Derek Lyng appeared at times to be using this campaign as a fact-finding mission (if only Munster counties had that luxury). Wexford were once more a thorn in their side but Kilkenny have shown before that they put provincial hiccups behind them. Conceding an average of 28 points per game against Galway, Dublin and Wexford is not good enough. If they’re not already punched out, Munster teams could hurt them.

4. Galway

Unbeaten in Leinster and could very well finish the provincial championship that way but their fadeouts, in the first half against Dublin and third quarter against Kilkenny, have to be exercising Henry Shefflin’s mind. To come from so far behind to eke out results in those games must be noted too but All-Ireland contenders shouldn’t be finding themselves in such predicaments and their lack of goals against the bigger teams could be their undoing. Like Jason Forde for Tipperary, Cathal Mannion can’t come back quick enough.

5. Tipperary

For a team so well coached and who looked tactically astute against Limerick last Sunday week, they appeared to be bamboozled by Waterford’s movement and support play on Sunday. At least the teams they face from here will be more conventional and they shouldn’t have much issue in Tullamore in the middle of June. But their confidence has taken a hit as has the connect with the fans and as good as they are at scoring them they can also be hit for goals.

6. Cork

Pat Ryan has enough time on his hands to do it but he won’t need to look over too many tapes to realise where it went wrong for Cork. And it did go wrong. While their supporters were given plenty of excitement with those feverish finishes against Tipperary, Clare and Limerick, they didn’t come out on the right side of any of them. The amount of goodwill for this current Cork group is huge but it will have to be repaid by them in 2024.

7. Dublin

Next to Tipperary, the most improved team in the championship and Micheál Donoghue deserves acclaim for how he has gone about his business quietly and diligently with a group that were missing some prominent players this season. They will be kicking themselves for not finishing off Galway and that lack of killer instinct is something that has unfortunately been part of their make-up for several years. Nevertheless, they should see off Carlow and enter the quarter-final stages with a strut.

8. Waterford

It was difficult enough to rouse a group who had nothing to play for without missing three first-teamers in Conor Prunty, joint-captain Jamie Barron and Austin Gleeson, so Davy Fitzgerald pulled off quite the coup in Thurles. Perhaps it will put the campaign in a better light. Limerick beat them but the game was played on Waterford’s terms. Clare would likely have won regardless of Calum Lyons’ sending off but his early absence had an impact. They can look to next year with more optimism than before.

9. Wexford

After the ridiculous situation of the county chairman being asked on local radio if he was considering his position following the loss to Westmeath, Wexford showed what they were about in yet again upsetting Kilkenny. The bottom line is it came too late and Wexford have disimproved from last season when but for injuries they could have made an All-Ireland semi-final. Darragh Egan’s future is one question that has to be answered but there are also doubts about some of their thirtysomethings continuing into next season.

10. Antrim

To consolidate their Liam MacCarthy Cup status with three points will do wonders for Antrim’s belief. So close to surprising Dublin in Belfast at the outset, how they went about dismissing Westmeath despite losing a player to a black card illustrated the steel that has become part of their game under Darren Gleeson. Complemented by retaining their Division 1 status, Antrim are fully-fledged members of the elite now and in Corrigan Park they are a match for most.

11. Westmeath

Replaced by Carlow in the top-flight next season, there will be mixed feelings in Joe Fortune’s group having achieved the comeback of all comebacks against Wexford only to let themselves down against Antrim. Coming down from that high would have been onerous for a developing group who have taken three points from Wexford these last couple of seasons but must now revive themselves in what should be a highly competitive Joe McDonagh Cup in 2024.