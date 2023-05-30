Paddy Kelly: Cork need to look at Seán Powter positioning

If Cork are to deliver a Sam Maguire series shock this Saturday against Kerry, they need to get the most from their talisman Seán Powter.

Powter was nominated for an All-Star in 2022 after an excellent campaign at the heart of their defence. For most of the year he was deployed as a sweeper.

Speaking on the Irish Examiner Gaelic football podcast, former Cork All-Ireland winner Patrick Kelly highlighted Powter’s recent positioning as something they need to address ahead of the game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Powter played at centre forward and scored a point in the 1-19 to 1-17 win over Louth last Saturday.

“Seán Powter again stayed at centre forward. Just talking to a few people up there after the game, we all know Seán Powter is one of the best footballers Cork has had for the last few years and he feels like he is lost up there. Lost in a crowd, he is tagged the whole time.

“Watching closely yesterday, he is drifting around. He got one point from play to be fair. He followed the ball, demanded it, took it off the shoulder with a quick step and over the bar. For one of your most important players, Cork are not getting a huge amount. None of us would like to be forwards in the modern era. You are man-marked and have your space covered.

“For me you are robbing Peter to pay Paul. He is brilliant coming onto the play. He is also a brilliant orchestrator. He did a brilliant job sweeping against Kerry in Páirc Uí Rinn. We are not getting enough out of him up there.”

Former Mayo player and manager James Horan agreed, especially given the injury situation. Cork’s starting centre-back was Seán Meehan, but he was taken off injured after 20 minutes.

“It is a huge game for Kerry. They know they are off. They know they are way off what they were last year,” Horan said.

“They are trying to fix that. They are trying to sort it out and they know they have to go down to Cork and get a win. There is going to be some internal pressure. Cork have a win under their belts and are at home. How you look at a game like this is important.

“What a great chance for Cork to have a real crack. Mayo brought huge energy, Kerry still look leggy for want of a better description. Is there more pace or more energy? Talk about Seán Powter, put him back to centre-half back and let him run from deep to create overlaps.”

He continued: “Sean O’Shea is struggling a little bit. Paddy mentioned Seán Powter. Put him back on Sean O’Shea and run him. There are things there to look at.”