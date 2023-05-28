Diarmuid Byrnes: 'Pundits have to come up with something to write about and unfortunately it's us'

Hurler of the Year Byrnes was speaking after his sides one-point win over Cork.
DEFIANT: Diarmaid Byrnes of Limerick. Pic: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Sun, 28 May, 2023 - 21:16
Cian Locke

Diarmaid Byrnes expressed his annoyance at a narrative in the media that his Limerick side have had a dip in form in this year's championship campaign.

Speaking after the one-point win over Cork at the Gaelic Grounds, a victory that sets up a Munster final bout with old-rivals Clare, Byrnes said it is not in their interest to listen to voices from outside their own camp.

"It was only four or five days ago that we were dead and buried, after the phenomenal couple of years that we've had," Byrnes said in his post-match interview with RTÉ.

"Now we march on, we're happy to come out on top. Great performance."

Hurler of the Year Byrnes continued: "Outside noise... Caroline (Currid) has us well-driven. We're far too experienced for that as a group. We don't let any of that into our own circle.

"People talk, the media talk. They need their reference points. They need something to talk about. They need their likes and shares on Instagram and Twitter."

"The pundits have to come up with something to write about and unfortunately it's us!"

The Patrickswell clubman referenced the extremely competitive nature of the round-robin Munster senior hurling championship when delving into their form of late. 

"We didn't play exactly how we wanted to play the last few weeks. Of course not, it's because the championship is so competitive."

"We're just very thankful we can progress in the championship, massive battle today, and massive props to Cork who put it up to right until the very end."

