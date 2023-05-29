Farney boss Corey happy to take point and positives from Derry draw

All-Ireland SFC

Derry 0-14

Monaghan 0-14

Karl O’Connell was the Farney hero with a 75th minute equaliser to snatch a draw in a game they bossed for 25 second-half minutes.

A draw was the least Vinny Corey’s revitalised charges deserved with the Ulster champions leading for a mere 13 of the 76 minutes of action.

“It’s mixed emotions, but in this league format it is a point on the board,” offered Corey after the game.

“We could’ve been going down the road after being sucker punched with zero points, so we are happy to talk about the positives.”

From both of referee Noel Mooney’s throw-ins, Conor Glass punched the ball into Derry’s half forward division only for Conor McCarthy to hoover up possession and illustrate the Farney intent.

Ciaran McFaul hit the opening point but four wides in the opening quarter sucked the like out of Derry against a more slick Monaghan.

The sides were level six times before Conor McCarthy’s free edged Monaghan into a 0-7 to 0-6 interval lead although there were question marks over Micheál Bannigan’s high, curling effort that appeared to tail to the left of the posts.

O’Connell and Bannigan handled a mountain of ball, with Shane Carey, McCarthy and Dessie Ward all chipping in with scores.

When the sides met in the Ulster championship, Derry had 10 different scorers. Saturday was totally different. There was an over-reliance on McGuigan who landed nine points and made two for Niall Toner.

Monaghan picked up where Armagh left off in shutting off the room for Ethan Doherty’s potency on the backdoor cut, limiting Derry’s key assist man to the final pass in just two scores.

When O’Connell wasn’t tracking Brendan Rogers’ runs, he was pushed up on Paul Cassidy as a Derry kick-out option, winning six restarts himself over the game.

Twice in the second half Monaghan held a three-point lead. The second came on the back of sweet Rory Beggan strike from a 45, with a chorus of Derry fans booing in his ear.

It shot Monaghan 0-13 to 0-10 with 63 minutes gone, but their control came despite having Gary Mohan black carded in the 45th minute. It was the Farney men who controlled the spell, outscoring Derry 0-3 to 0-2 thanks to two sustained periods of possession.

The final dozen minutes was a match its own right, but all on the home team’s terms. They had been played second fiddle but found a handle to cling to.

With three between then, substitute Padraig Cassidy ferried the ball forward from the kick-out with Conor McCluskey off-loading to Man of the Match Shane McGuigan for a score.

When Beggan fluffed the next restart, Benny Heron got hands on the ball leading to a free and Derry were back to within a point.

Pádraig Cassidy was involved in Ethan Doherty’s equaliser before a stoppage time foul on Brendan Rogers presented McGuigan with a pressure kick and he nosed Derry ahead.

There was still time for Beggan to find Conor Boyle from the kick-out and Monaghan had one last roll of the dice. As the move developed, experienced duo Kieran Hughes and Conor McManus were in charge when they found possession in the corner. The leather was calmly steered out of the hinterland before Ryan O’Toole teed up O’Connell for the equaliser.

“There is a lot to work on, but (we’re) happy enough to take a point out of it. It was a very, very difficult game that we were extremely worried about,” said Derry manager Ciaran Meenagh.

While he did reference the emotions of winning Ulster and the comedown from the mammoth encounter with Armagh going all the way to penalties, he was quick to give Monaghan credit over any chat of a hangover.

“That would be very unjust on Monaghan,” he said. “They obviously learned a lot of lessons (from the Ulster semi-final). They had four weeks to sit in the long grass and prepare accordingly and they did so.”

Scorers for Derry: S McGuigan (0-9, 6 frees, 1m), N Toner (0-2, 1 free), C McFaul (0-1), E Doherty (0-1), L Murray (0-1).

Scorers for Monaghan: C McCarthy (0-3, 1 free), M Bannigan (0-3, 1 free), R Beggan (0-2, 1 45, 1 free), S Carey (0-2), G Mohan (0-1), D Ward (0-1), C Boyle (0-1), K O’Connell (0-1).

DERRY: O Lynch; C McKaigue, P McGrogan; E McEvoy; C McCluskey; C Doherty, G McKinless; C Glass, B Rogers; Paul Cassidy, E Doherty; N Loughlin, C McFaul; N Toner, S McGuigan.

Subs: B Heron for N Toner (56), L Murray for N Loughlin (58), Padraig Cassidy for P McGrogan (59), Yellow card: C McFaul (75).

MONAGHAN: R Beggan; R O’Toole, R Wylie; K Duffy, K O’Connell, C Boyle, C McCarthy; G Mohan, K Lavelle; S O’Hanlon, M Bannigan, D Ward; R McAnespie; S Carey, K Gallagher.

Subs: D Hughes for G Mohan (61), D McElearney for S Carey (65), J McCarron for K Lavelle (68), K Hughes for K Gallagher (68), C McManus for D Ward (74) Black card: G Mohan (45) Yellow cards: S Carey (13), K Duffy (29), M Bannigan (61).

Referee: N Mooney (Cavan)