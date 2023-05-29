McGeeney relief as Orchard withstand impressive Westmeath challenge

Armagh 1-13

Westmeath 1-12

TWO divisions may have separated these sides in the recent Allianz League but when it came to commitment, work-rate and spirit they were very much on a par in this pulsating All-Ireland round robin Group 2 clash at the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds in Armagh.

The 10,842 crowd were enthralled as sheer effort, raw courage and utter self-sacrifice were offered in the closing segment in particular as the contest engaged another gear altogether.

Westmeath, clearly undaunted by their hosts’ league status, played with vigour and verve from the outset and by the end of the first quarter had assembled a handsome 1-3 to 0-2 lead which they richly deserved with Ronan O’Toole’s superbly-taken 14th-minute goal having temporarily pulled the rug from under the home team’s feet.

And as the elegant O’Toole went on to deservedly carry off the man-of-the-match accolade he did much to ensure that Westmeath remained on the Orchard County’s shoulder for the duration of the contest.

With John Heslin a constant threat up front and Sam Duncan and Ray Connelllan putting in a huge shift at midfield, Westmeath lorded matters in spasms and it was left to Rian O’Neill, Rory Grugan and Stefan Campbell to unleash their finishing skills in order to keep the home side afloat.

Indeed when Duncan and Heslin whipped over the points that cemented the visitors’ 1-7 to 0-7 lead, Armagh certainly did not have their problems to seek.

But the home side did find a little more rhythm and composure in the second-half after they had trimmed Dessie Dolan’s side's lead to a point with scores from Andrew Murnin and O’Neill.

Yet Westmeath’s dogged resistance was to remain an enduring quality as Luke Loughlin and David Lynch hit the target before Armagh achieved the breakthrough that they badly needed.

This arrived in the 67th minute when substitute Conor Turbitt was on hand to stab in Armagh’s goal after the Westmeath defence had been unable to deal with a high, hopeful punt directed towards their posts.

Even then the unrelenting Heslin levelled matters at 1-11 each before Armagh unleashed an extra spurt that saw Murnin and Ciaran Mackin fire over points that were to prove crucial in taking their side over the line.

Little wonder then that Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney was more relieved than elated when he heard a very welcome final whistle sounded by Fergal Kelly.

“Westmeath showed themselves to be a very capable side and they were particularly good in the first-half. It was a low-scoring game for the most part and with Westmeath able to retain possession this tended to make things difficult for us,” observed McGeeney.

“But having said that, you have to be able to produce your best form every day at this level. We got a good impact off the bench with Conor Turbitt scoring that goal which swung the game in our favour.”

“The fact of the matter is that we missed 1-4 by dropping shots into the goalkeeper’s arms and that did not help matters. We maybe could have made better use of our chances and we certainly have to absorb this lesson going forward.”

“The referee stopped the game on five occasions when Westmeath players were injured but over the course of recent games such decisions have not been going our way. I can’t understand it.”

Westmeath manager Dessie Dolan understandably praised his side’s overall effort and staying power.

“We knew that we would be meeting a fine team in Armagh and I thought we put in an excellent effort for the 70 minutes,” said Dolan, “I thought our first-half performance was particularly good but when we conceded that late goal it proved to be our undoing.

“We have to get ourselves ready for Galway this weekend and that will be another big challenge but when you get to this stage of the season you know you are going to come up against quality sides.

“The players put in a superb effort and you can’t ask for more than that. We have to try and build further on our performance level if we can.”

ARMAGH: Ethan Rafferty, James Morgan, Aaron McKay, Aidan Forker, Greg McCabe, Conor O’Neill, Jarly Og Burns, Ben Crealy, Ciaran Mackin 0-1, Rory Grugan 0-3 (2f), Jason Duffy, Stefan Campbell 0-2, Andrew Murnin 0-3, R O’Neill 0-4 (3f), Aidan Nugent.

Subs: Barry McCambridge for Morgan (22), Conor Turbitt 1-00 for Nugent (44’), Ross McQuillan for Burns (49), Shane McPartlan for Crealy (62’), Callum Cumiskey for Duffy (65)

WESTMEATH: Jason Daly, Jack Smith, Kevin Maguire, Jamie Gonoud, James Dolan, Andy McCormack, David Lynch 0-1, Sam Duncan 0-1, Ray Connellan, Sam McCartan 0-1, Ronan O’Toole 1-, Senan Baker, Luke McLoughlin 0-2, John Heslin 0-6 (4f) Stephen Smith.

Subs: Jonathan Lynan for Baker (half-time), Ronan Wallace for J Smith (46’), Kieran Martin for S Smith (54’), Referee: Fergal Kelly (Longford)