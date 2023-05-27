Cork football supporters need a spark to keep going

It was time to reconsider every link in the chain. In 2019 the county published their five-year plan for Cork football. There were new roles, new structures and a new pathway. Start again and build, brick by brick.

The committee included Conor Counihan, Graham Canty, Brian Cuthbert and Tracey Kennedy. They covered anything and everything that mattered. Included in that was reflections on the footballer’s lowly support base.

“The time has come to stand up and be counted,” it stated. They outlined the need to turn apathy into interest. Four years later, Cork travelled to Cusack Park to take on Clare in the opening round of the Munster championship.

“There might have been more Cork people in Páirc Uí Chaoimh watching the hurling (league final between Limerick and Kilkenny) than travelled up to Ennis. That is the reality,” said 2010 All-Ireland winner Patrick Kelly after that match. He was one of the few Cork followers in the 3,661 crowd.

“Look, it is a long spin. A two-hour drive on Easter Sunday from the city. Two hours for me, anyone travelling from further west you are hitting three hours. A long way for a Munster quarter-final. Cork support is traditionally quite low. It seems a small crowd but in the stands, it was very vigorous, especially towards the end. The Clare crowd were really baying for it. It was obvious they had the momentum.”

A few months before that report was published, Tomás Ó Sé came out and said, “Cork is not a football county in my eyes.” Several big ball stalwarts in the county agreed wholeheartedly. They knew their place.

Such a dynamic is far from unique. It is rife in this country when it comes to sport. Every party has their base and the vast majority have a preference. On Saturday Cork travel to Páirc Tailteann where they face Louth in the opening All-Ireland series group game. Louth GAA correspondent Caoimhín Reilly explains the breakdown is even more pronounced in their codes. Hurling attracts friends and family but little beyond that.

Generally, criticism of turnout is unfair and fails to grasp the wider context. It is an expensive pursuit exacerbated by a drought. Across the board, low ebbs impact supporters. This is a universal truth. Limerick are hurling kingpins currently, yet John Kiely was booed off the field after his second game in charge. Liam Cahill recently urged Tipperary to come in voice and start believing in his team. Mayo footballers have an awesome tradition of immense backing. Last season the numbers in Croke Park for their final two championship games were paltry.

There are various means of attracting more. One role proposed in the 2019 report was a media relations manager. Elsewhere one approach has been guaranteed to bring out a wider band: Winning. Talk leads to nowhere. The key is to show, not tell. Give them a reason.

“There was a couple of hundred from Cork in Ennis. Then it was back to square one. Every time you get let down year after year, it is really hard to build it then,” says loyal Cork fan Pádraigh O'Donovan, who travelled to Cusack Park for the tie.

“It will be less if anything this weekend because the hurlers are playing in Limerick. It is really hard to keep going and getting knocked back then. They are a million miles away from an All-Ireland. The hurlers are a bit away but closer. I’d be more football than hurling but I’ve a hurling season ticket because they have a better chance of getting to an All-Ireland final.

“From the Dublin quarter-final last year, we went to a poor league and losing to Clare then. It is going backwards.”

The challenge right now isn’t bringing more. It is about providing encouragement for those who come. A few years ago, Daniel Goulding recalled one day when they played in Cavan in a qualifier at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. There was a thousand people at it. In the final round, they overcame Limerick after extra-time and ended up doing a warm down surrounded by a giddy cohort of diehards with died mohawks and Canada flags and bright red sombreros. They forged a formidable bond. Cork ended the year as All-Ireland champions.

Supporters need a spark. It can come on Saturday.