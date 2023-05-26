Key Waterford trio injured ahead of Tipperary match

Waterford are expected to use their stand-by player list for Sunday’s Munster SHC Round 5 game against Tipperary in Thurles after learning of injuries to Jamie Barron, Austin Gleeson and Conor Prunty.
Prunty (ankle) had been included in the line-up but has had to undergo surgery, while joint-captain Barron (quad) and Gleeson (thigh), also named in the team released on Thursday evening, have now been confirmed as unavailable.
With Tadhg de Búrca (ankle), Michael Kiely (hand) and Shane McNulty (foot) already absent, Waterford are seriously depleted for their last championship game after their chances of qualifying from the province ended with their defeat to Clare earlier this month.
According to new regulations this year, a team can make changes to a registered side for a number of reasons such as a player being injured and unable to play providing a medical report has been supplied to the Central Competitions Control Committee. In doing so, they can call on an extended panel member from their four-man standby list.
With injury concerns about Cathal Barrett, Tipperary would also be entitled to make the same switch should the corner-back not be fit to play. Barrett was taken off in the second half of last Sunday’s draw against Limerick after shipping a heavy blow to the head.