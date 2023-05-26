Key Waterford trio injured ahead of Tipperary match

Waterford are expected to use their stand-by player list for Sunday’s Munster SHC Round 5 game against Tipperary in Thurles after learning of injuries to Jamie Barron, Austin Gleeson and Conor Prunty.

Prunty (ankle) had been included in the line-up but has had to undergo surgery, while joint-captain Barron (quad) and Gleeson (thigh), also named in the team released on Thursday evening, have now been confirmed as unavailable.