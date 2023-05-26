John Kiely sticks with same Limerick squad for must-win Rebels clash

Limerick's senior hurlers will at least wear the same numbers for Sunday's crucial Munster SHC final round game against Cork as they did for the draw with Tipperary last weekend.

Limerick have already stated they will not reveal their team until 9pm tonight. However, their registered squad is the same as was issued last week. Last week, Peter Casey was named to start but Cathal O'Neill took his place in the first 15. O'Neill is included among the substitutes, which are the exact same list for the Tipperary game.