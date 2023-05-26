Tipp name unchanged team for Waterford 

Liam Cahill has named an unchanged Tipperary team for Sunday's final Munster SHC round-robin game with Waterford.

Star corner-back Cathal Barrett has been named to start despite leaving the field with a head injury in last Sunday's draw with Limerick.

There had also been injury concerns over Jake Morris, but the Nenagh man is named in the attack.

Mark Kehoe keeps his place after a fine showing against Limerick Seamus Callanan and John McGrath again named on the bench.

TIPPERARY (SHC v Waterford): R. Shelly; C. Barrett, M. Breen, R. Maher; E. Connolly, B. O’Mara, S. Kennedy; D. McCormack, A. Tynan; C. Stakelum, P. Maher, N. McGrath (c); J. Morris, G. O’Connor, M. Kehoe.

Subs: B. Hogan, C. Bowe, S. Callanan, J. Campion, P. Campion, J. Fogarty, E. Heffernan, B. McGrath, J. McGrath, J. Ryan, S. Ryan.