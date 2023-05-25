Larry McCarthy: Realistic to expect competitive NFL at Croke Park in next five years

GAA President Larry McCarthy reckons it's realistic to expect the Pittsburgh Steelers to play a competitive NFL game at Croke Park within five years.

Speaking in Croke Park at the announcement that The Steelers have been granted naming rights to expand their brand and activities in Ireland, as part of the NFL's Global Markets Program, McCarthy said that a match in the home of Gaelic Games is a strong possibility.

The Steelers played a pre-season game at Croke Park in 1997, against the Chicago Bears, still the only NFL game to be played in Ireland.

Asked if another game within five years is a possibility, McCarthy nodded enthusiastically.

"Oh yeah, yeah," he said. "And as I've said to them privately, it has to be a game...it doesn't necessarily have to be a competitive game, but it has to be a game in a competition.

"We have sent teams abroad for many years to places like New York where they have gone over and played friendlies. That's gone. People have no interest in those anymore.

"They want a game in a competition, even though it mightn't transpire to be a competitive game, it has to have relevance. Would you take a pre-season game? Yes, you would. But an NFL regular season game is the ultimate of what you are looking for."

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a welcome return to Croke Park today, where they played in the first-ever NFL game in Ireland in 1997. Pictured at the announcement are Pittsburgh Steelers Director of Business Development & Strategy Daniel Rooney, left, Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael Larry McCarthy. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

McCarthy was joined at the event by Brett Gosper, Head of NFL Europe and UK, and Daniel Rooney, Director of Business Development and Strategy with The Steelers.

Rooney didn't rule out bringing a regular season NFL fixture to Ireland and Croke Park.

"Can't make any predictions, I know our aspirations long-term are to play a game in Ireland, certainly," said Rooney.

McCarthy said the partnership with Pittsburgh Steelers is for five years initially though hasn't any financial element at this stage.

"The ultimate financial reward would be in having a game here, not just for us but for the city and the country," he said.

"You heard the number of 40,000 flying in for the Notre Dame (college) game. I'm not so sure you'd get 40,000 people flying in for a Steelers game, but you certainly would get that many people travelling perhaps from Europe and the US as well.

"The ultimate financial reward is to have a game here and it would work in the context of the club and inter-county season because the NFL is a Fall season, so it would work here in that context."