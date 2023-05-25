Cork's Rory Maguire a doubt for Louth clash 

Rory Maguire is Cork’s sole injury concern ahead of the county’s Sam Maguire group opener against Louth this Saturday.

Maguire picked up a hamstring injury during the county’s seven-week lay-off following their early elimination from the Munster football championship, throwing into doubt his involvement at Páirc Tailteann, Navan this weekend.

“We’ll make a call on Rory closer to the game. We’ll give him every chance,” Cork manager John Cleary told the Irish Examiner.

Maguire has been a staple at number six for the Cork footballers this year.

In this his second season at inter-county level, Maguire started all seven of Cork’s Division 2 League outings and was one of only four Cork players who found the target during the Munster quarter-final defeat to Clare on Easter weekend in early April.

If the Castlehaven clubman misses out, Sean Meehan would be among the leading options to slot in at centre-back.

Saturday’s game is a home fixture for beaten Leinster finalists Louth, but the limited capacity at Ardee means Mickey Harte’s side have to travel outside the county for their All-Ireland series home game.

Ardee was the venue for Louth’s League wins over Cork, Kildare, and Limerick earlier this year, as well as the narrow defeat to Derry.

Ahead of the Sam Maguire group stages, counties had to nominate 'home' venues that could accommodate crowds of 3,500 or 80pc of the expected crowd. The capacity of the Ardee venue was set at 2,600 during the league. Throw in at Navan on Saturday is 3pm.